India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Shubman Gill flicks this one wide of long on and collects a single.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Shubman Gill punches it down to long on for a single.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Short and at the stumps, Virat Kohli whips this one down to long on for a single.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shubman Gill cuts it firmly towards deep cover. The initial call was for two but has to settle for a single.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Virat Kohli rocks back and pulls this one towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
28.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nuwanidu Fernando floats this one, full and outside off, Shubman Gill does not miss out this time, frees his arms and thumps this one towards the long off fence for a maximum.
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but Shubman Gill will take it! Slower and tad short on off, Shubman Gill shimmies down the track to go down the ground but gets a thick outside edge that goes to the left of short third man for a boundary.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Virat Kohli presses forward and knocks it down to long onf for a single.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Short and turning at the pads, the ball keeps a bit low but Gill manages to push it in front of deep square leg for a run.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Short and turning in on off, Virat Kohli goes back and nudges this one to deep mid-wicket for a single.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off by Nuwanidu Fernando, Virat Kohli whips this one off the back foot straight to mid-wicket.
Change. Nuwanidu Fernando comes into the attack now.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Virat Kohli knocks this one down to long on for a single.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shubman Gill cuts this one firmly towards deep cover for a run.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Wanindu Hasaranga bowls this one with a low trajectory, short and outside off, Virat Kohli slaps this one down to long off for a single.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Shubman Gill drives it down to long on for a single.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, fullish on off, Virat Kohli drives this one to the right of the bowler and takes a single.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Short and turning away on middle, Shubman Gill pulls this one to deep square leg for a run.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Shubman Gill whips this one to the right of long on and collects a single.
26.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and at the pads by Dasun Shanaka, Shubman Gill drives this one along the carpet, hits it wide of long and that allows Gill to come back for the second.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery at the pads, Virat Kohli flicks this one to deep mid-wicket for a run.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Shubman Gill presents a full face of the bat and drives it towards mid on. Kasun Rajitha dives to his left and keeps it to one.
26.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Virat Kohli shimmies down the track to go inside out but mishits this one towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Play halted! Virat Kohli wants a change in helmet here, this also gives a chance to the players to get a breather here.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Lenght delivery outside off, Shubman Gill uses his feet and pushes it firmly towards mid off. Collects a quick single. The batters decide not to run on the overthrow and settle for a single.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Virat Kohli pushes it to the right of the bowler but Wanindu Hasaranga dives to his right and stops it.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Virat Kohli drives it straight to cover.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Short and quicker on middle, Shubman Gill plays this one towards square leg for a run.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Virat Kohli drives this one off the front foot down to long on for a single.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Full and at the stumps, Shubman Gill uses his feet and drives it to long on for a run
25.1 overs (0 Run) Short and drifting in on leg, Shubman Gill goes back and pushes it towards mid-wicket, Dasun Shanaka sprints to his left and makes a good stop.
