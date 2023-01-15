India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then. That's it from the coverage of this game and this series as well. Rohit Sharma is handed the trophy, who passes it on to Mohammed Siraj and asks the seamer to begin the celebrations. Truly a great gesture by the skipper. The whole lines-up and get set for a group picture and get the party started.
Rohit Sharma, the victorious skipper, says that it was a great series and there were a lot of positives throughout the series. Adds that bowlers bowled well to get the breakthroughs and it was brilliant to watch batters pile on runs. Feels that it is good to see how Siraj was bowling today and he deserved four slips behind the wicket. Also says that he is a rare talent and he has grown strength from strength in the last couple of years. Mentions that they tried all sorts of things to get Siraj the fi-fer but it wasn't to be. Adds that fi-fer will come soon. Shares that they haven't given a thought yet to the series against New Zealand and they will get to the drawing board quickly. Ends by saying that New Zealand are coming off a series win in Pakistan and they will need to work hard to get the results.
Virat Kohli wins the Man of the Match award for his incredible unbeaten knock of 166 runs. He starts by saying that it is just a by product of the intent he has. He always aims to put the side in a solid position. Informs it is just the intent and playing for the right reasons. Mentions he has been feeling really well since the time he has come back to the side. Adds that he is happy to be out at the crease and not rush behind his milestones. He says that he is in the right state of mind here. Informs that Siraj's growth has been immense with the new ball. Ends by saying, they have a solid bowling unit if these pacers continue to bowl in the same manner.
Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri Lanka, says that is disappointing and it was not the game they wanted. Adds that they need to learn how to manage the start. Feels that bowlers should learn to take wickets on these surfaces and batters should learn to score big runs here. Reckons that playing positive cricket is important in international cricket and feels that they showed no intent today. Ends by applauding the Indian team for playing quality cricket and for winning the series.
Stay tuned for the presentation...
Mohammed Siraj is in for a flash interview. He says that he tried hard to get his 1st five-wicket haul in ODIs but it wasn't to be. Shares that he is in a good rhythm and his outswinger is coming out of the hand nicely. Adds that his scrambled seam delivery is his wicket taking delivery and he tries to puzzle the batters with these two deliveries. Also says that Rohit Sharma tried hard to get him a fi-fer.
Earlier in the innings, India got off to a solid start thank to their opening pair who built a solid foundation with a 50-run plus stand. Although, Sharma could not remain at the crease for long. Gill and Kohli then motored along really well. Both went onto rack up their respective centuries. Gill slipped out but Kohli remained at the crease till the very end to take India to 390 runs. Sri Lanka bowlers were quite expensive and could not keep the batters in check. During the chase, Sri Lanka could up turn up to the challenge and go back home winless from the ODI series.
Phew! What a rollicking performance this has been by the Indian bowlers. Mohammad Shami leaked a few runs in his first two overs, but Mohammed Siraj took care of the bowling attack from the other end, as he struck twice in his first two overs to put Sri Lanka on the back foot instantly. Later, Mohammad Shami joined the party as well by getting the better of Charith Asalanka. Mohammed Siraj then went on to take a couple more wickets. All this happened inside the Powerplay 1. Mohammed Siraj completed his quota of 10 overs in the 21st over but could not take a fi-fer this time around, but he managed to single-handedly take down the Sri Lanka side here. Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with two wickets as well.
To be honest, there is nothing much to write about the batting side here. Sri Lanka were under the pump from the word go. Chasing a mammoth total does put the batting side under pressure even before coming out on the crease to chase it down. Sri Lanka lost five wickets in the first Powerplay. Only Nuwanidu Fernando the youngster got off to a start but even he could not survive Mohammed Siraj, who was in red hot form tonight. Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually lost nine wicket for 73 runs. Earlier, in the match, Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara collided and were taken off the field. Jeffrey Vandersay got replaced but Ashen Bandara remained on the sidelines as he was still in pain. Hence, the hands were shook before the final wicket.
Well, it certainly was a one-way traffic through this match. India have completed the whitewash here with a comprehensive win in the final and third ODI by 317 runs. It was mostly a Mohammed Siraj show during the chase and Sri Lanka never got an opportunity to breathe when their batters were at the crease. During the innings break, Gautam Gambhir when asked about the prediction, he jokingly said that India could win this by a margin of 300 runs. And boy, did India not put on a dominating show here.
21.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Kuldeep Yadav floats this one up, full and at the stumps, Lahiru Kumara clears his front leg to go down the ground but gets an inside edge back onto his pads. The ball deflects off the pads and trickles onto the stumps. The injured Ashen Bandara will not be coming out to bat and so that is the end of Sri Lanka's troubles with the bat. India win by 317 runs and clinch the series 3-0!
21.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Lahiru Kumara cuts this one straight to backward point for a dot.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Full and spinning away outside off, Lahiru Kumara shoulders arms and lets it go.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and at the stumps, Lahiru Kumara goes for a heave but gets an inside edge back onto his pads.
21.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up nicely, full and on middle, Lahiru Kumara clears his front leg and thumps this one over the bowler's head for a boundary.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Full and turning away outside off, Lahiru Kumara watchfully leaves it alone.
20.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Mohammed Siraj ends his quota of 10 overs with four wickets to his name. It is a length ball, tailing back in from around off. Kasun Rajitha tries to block it away but gets pinged on his pads. Mohammed Siraj appeals for lbw, he continues to plead as the umpire gives it a long thought before raising the finger. Kasun Rajitha instantly takes the review. The UltraEdge confirms there is clear spike as the ball passes the blade. The umpire has to overturn his original decision here.
Review! Kasun Rajitha takes the review for lbw. The on-field decision is OUT. The UltraEdge confirms that the bat is involved. Mohammed Siraj misses out on his fi-fer, as the big screen shows NOT OUT.
20.5 overs (2 Runs) A slower one, full and outside off. Kasun Rajitha gets it past point off the outer half. They take a couple before Axar Patel cuts it out.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot now! Two more deliveries left before Siraj completes his quota of 10 overs. Good length, on off. It climbs on the batter. Kasun Rajitha shuffles and nudges it to the leg side.
20.3 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Siraj serves it on a hard length, on the bodyline. Kasun Rajitha hops and tucks it to the leg side.
20.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the outer half. Fraction short, in the channel. Kasun Rajitha opens the face late and steers it down to third man for a boundary.
20.1 overs (2 Runs) It is a length ball, outside off. Kasun Rajitha drives it through covers off the front foot. They take a couple. Mohammed Siraj now has five deliveries to record a fi-fer.
Match Reports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 22.0 overs, Sri Lanka, chasing a target of 391, are 73. The live updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Sri Lanka 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Sri Lanka 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.