India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, wide of off. Kohli looks to chase it but misses.
24.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Virat Kohli tries to carve this one on the off side but misses.
24.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to the leg side for a single.
24.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off by Dasun Shanaka, Shubman Gill advances down the track and gets on top of the bounce, swats this one wide of long on for a boundary.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up nicely, full and on middle, Virat Kohli works this one straight to mid-wicket.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, nudged to the leg side.
23.4 overs (1 Run) LBW not given and Sri Lanka review. Short and drifting at the pads by Wanindu Hasaranga, Shubman Gill gets down on one knee to paddle this one behind square on the leg side but fails to get any bat on it. The ball hits him on the back leg and there is a loud shout by Hasaranga but gets turned down by the umpire. Sri Lanka send it upstairs but on UltraEdge there is a murmur as the ball is next to the glove. The onfield decision stands and Sri Lanka lose a review.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Short and turning in on middle, Shubman Gill defends this one back to the bowler.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Short and at the pads, Virat Kohli goes back and works it to deep square leg for a single.
23.1 overs (2 Runs) Wanindu Hasaranga floats this one, full and on middle, Virat Kohli gets forward and flicks this one wide of long on. Jeffrey Vandersay dives to his right and keeps it to two.
22.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Shubman Gill punches this one straight to backward point for a dot.
22.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Dasun Shanaka bowls this one tad full but down the leg side, Shubman Gill goes for the flick but fails to get any bat on it.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Virat Kohli uses his feet and pushes it to mid off for a single.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on leg, Shubman Gill works this one in front of deep square leg. Wants the second but has to settle for a single.
22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and around off, right where the batter wants it, Shubman Gill presses forward and drives this along the ground. Hits it right between extra cover and mid off for a boundary.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Shubman Gill tries to work it on the off side but the ball keeps low and Gill under edges it towards the keeper.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Dasun Shanaka starts with a fullish delivery outside off, Shubman Gill uses his feet and drives it straight to cover.
21.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Shubman Gill pushes this one to the right of Wanindu Hasaranga at mid on and takes a quick single.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery on off, Shubman Gill clips it firmly but straight to mid-wicket.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Slower and touch short on middle, Virat Kohli lets the ball come to him and helps this one towards fine leg for a single.
21.3 overs (2 Runs) Tad fuller and at the pads by Lahiru Kumara, Virat Kohli flicks it uppishly but to the left of deep square leg and that allows him to collect a couple of runs.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and angling in on middle, Virat Kohli shuffles a bit and tries to defend this one but gets hit high on the pads.
21.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Lahiru Kumara loses his radar and sprays this one on a length but down the leg side, Virat Kohli looks to clip this one but misses. The umpire signals a wide.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on leg, Shubman Gill gets inside and works this one to fine leg for a single.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss at the pads, Shubman Gill clips this one nicely towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Virat Kohli rocks back and cuts it along the ground to deep cover for a single.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, the ball keeps a bit low but Shubman Gill still manages to pull this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
20.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Jeffrey Vandersay floats this one, full around off, Shubman Gill gets down early and slogs this one towards the mid-wicket fence. Clears the ropes with ease and collects a maximum.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted, fullish on off, Shubman Gill drives this on straight to cover.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle by Jeffrey Vandersay, Virat Kohli goes back and works this one to deep square leg for a single.
