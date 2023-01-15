India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Lahiru Kumara blocks this one out on the off side.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Short and turning away outside off, Lahiru Kumara leaves this one alone.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wrong 'un, short and on middle, Lahiru Kumara rocks back and pulls through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Short and at the stumps, Lahiru Kumara defends this one back to the bowler.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Short and turning away on off, Lahiru Kumara pushes this one to cover.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Wrong 'un, fuller on middle, Lahiru Kumara blocks this one out.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Short and at the batter, Kasun Rajitha fends this one towards backward square leg for a dot.
18.5 overs (0 Run) In the air...SAFE! Kasun Rajitha has no clue where the ball goes. It is a short ball, on off. Kasun Rajitha gets a thick outside edge. It lobs and lands in no man's land in front of the keeper. Mohammed Siraj continues to ask the right questions here.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Another short delivery by Siraj, aimed at the batter, Kasun Rajitha stays away from the ball and tries to fend this one. Gets an inside edge that travels low to the left of KL Rahul. The replays show that the ball had bounced before going into the left hand of KL Rahul.
Is that caught behind? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm if it is a clean catch. The soft signal is NOT OUT. The UltraEdge confirms that it comes off the bat. The replays though later confirm that the ball bounces before KL Rahul grabs it. Nonetheless, a valiant effort by KL Rahul. Mohammed Siraj was not far away from his fi-fer. The bog screen show NOT OUT.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and at the stumps, Kasun Rajitha pushes this one down to mid off for a dot. The batters opt not to run a single despite the misfield.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, the ball does not rise but Kasun Rajitha still takes his eyes off the ball and it goes to the keeper.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Banged in short and at the batter by Mohammed Siraj, Kasun Rajitha takes his eyes off the ball and ducks under it.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Lahiru Kumara leaves it alone.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Short and at the stumps, Lahiru Kumara works this one down to long on but the batters do not take a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Kasun Rajitha pushes this one down to long off for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Lahiru Kumara cuts this one to deep point for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and at the pads, Lahiru Kumara gets beaten on the inside edge and gets hit on the front pad.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted, fuller and turning away on off, Lahiru Kumara tries to defend this one but the ball spins past the outside edge.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A searing yorker on leg by Mohammed Siraj, Kasun Rajitha somehow manages to keep this one out and squeezes it to mid off.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full and angling in on leg, Kasun Rajitha flicks this one towards fine leg and decide not to run a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Siraj fires in a yorker, on leg stump. Kasun Rajitha defends it out watchfully.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off by Mohammed Siraj, Kasun Rajitha drives it straight to cover.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Mohammed Siraj bowls this one fuller and on off, Kasun Rajitha tries to drive this one but gets an inside edge that goes towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Full and angling in on middle, Kasun Rajitha looks to work it on the off side but mishits it to mid-wicket.
15.6 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Lahiru Kumara defends it to cover for a dot. Looks like the plan by India is to allow Mohammed Siraj to get his five-wicket haul.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Shami jogs in and bowls this one back of a length and outside off, Lahiru Kumara leaves it alone.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another soft dismissal! Mohammad Shami serves this one on a length and outside off, Dunith Wellalage drives at the delivery without much foot movement and plays it away from his body. Ends up chipping it straight to Suryakumar Yadav at point who accepts it gleefully. India are now two wickets away from a huge victory.
Kasun Rajitha is the new man in.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mohammad Shami misses his line and bowls this one on a length but wide outside off, Dunith Wellalage tries to cut this one but misses. The umpire signals a wide.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Dunith Wellalage gets behind and keeps this one out.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and angling in on middle from 'round the wicket, Dunith Wellalage blocks this one out to mid-wicket.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Dunith Wellalage hangs back and defends it to backward point.
