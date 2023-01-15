India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Length and on the pads. Kohli nudges it to square leg for a single.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Lahiru Kumara goes short, on the body. It does not bounce much off the deck. Shubman Gill readjusts at the last moment and pulls it awkwardly to square leg for one.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A quick single now as Kohli eases this length ball towards mid on.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Incredible shot! Too easy for Kohli though. Lahiru Kumara spills a length ball, down leg. Virat Kohli stays inside the crease and flicks it through square leg for four runs.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Quite short, outside off. Kohli reaches and dabs it to backward point.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, sliding down leg. Gill nudges it behind square on the leg side for one.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Shubman Gill charges down the track and strokes this full ball into the pocket at cover region. They take a single. FIFTY is up for Gill. He will eyeing to convert it into three digits here.
18.5 overs (1 Run) This full is driven through covers for one.
18.4 overs (0 Run) This is looped up, around middle. Turning away a hint with some bounce. Virat Kohli gets it to pop up off the top half of the blade.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is driven to mid on.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Virat Kohli uses his feet and knocks this full ball down to long off for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full, outside off. Gill strokes it to mid off for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) On off, defended back to the bowler quite firmly. Just a couple off the over. There is also indication that there is some purchase off the deck now.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Gill strokes it through covers for one.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Chamika Karunaratne now dishes a well-directed yorker, on middle. Gill has no shot to offer.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Chamika Karunaratne rolls his finger this time. It is a slower one, wide outside off. The ball stays low after hitting the deck. Gill tries to go after it but misses.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Virat Kohli stays back to this length ball and flicks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on top of off. Kohli defends it into the deck off the bottom half.
Time for Drinks! Having opted to bat first, India were off to a cautious start in the first five overs. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill then decided to take on Lahiru Kumara and that 23-run over allowed them to break free. Virat Kohli has looked good since his arrival and will look to carry forward the momentum. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be relieved to see the back of Rohit Sharma and they must press on for more wickets.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Jeffrey Vandersay makes a sharp stop off his own bowling. It is full and on off. Gill drives it to the left of the bowler. Jeffrey Vandersay dives to that side, gets a hand on it and parries it to extra cover. An expensive over by Jeffrey Vandersay comes to an end.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Kohli clips it to short mid-wicket and gets to the other end in a flash.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries now! It is a short ball, outside off. Virat Kohli picks up the length early, rocks back and cuts it hard past point for a boundary.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow! This is just too good. How on earth has Kohli found this narrow gap between extra cover and cover. It is full and outside off. Virat Kohli leans in and drives it through the gap for four runs.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Gill nudges it to the right of mid on and crosses.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on leg. Kohli uses his feet and flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Short and on off. Gill stands tall and flat-bats it to mid on.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length, on off. Kohli pushes it out for one.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just exquisite! Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary. Chamika Karunaratne goes full and on fourth stump. Virat Kohli opens the face and carves it past mid off. It races away to the fence.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full length, just outside off. Virat Kohli presses forward and defends.
Virat Kohli walks in at number 3 for India.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Oh no! The crowd has gone silent now as Rohit Sharma holes out against the run of play. It is quite short, on the bodyline. Rohit Sharma stays back and pulls it to deep square leg, although he does not get the desired connection on it and hits it straight down the throat of Fernando in the deep who makes no mistake. A huge wicket for Sri Lanka.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! It is full, sliding down leg. Sharma misses to flick it away. It brushes his pads and runs down to fine leg.
