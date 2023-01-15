India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Drinks! Just the first drinks break of this second innings and Sri Lanka look down and out already as they have 7 wickets down for just 50 runs. A win is far away from reality now from the visitors. The hosts are on the driving seat here to complete the whitewash. It is only about how much time it takes.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Kuldeep Yadav works his magic and gets rid of Dasun Shanaka! Kuldeep Yadav bowls this one slower and fuller outside off, Dasun Shanaka tries to get forward and defend this one. But the ball spins in sharply and goes through the gap between bat and pad. Shanaka is perplexed as he sees his woodwork rattled. This is truly a spinner's classic dismissal by Kuldeep Yadav.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Dasun Shanaka pushes it to mid-wicket.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Wrong 'un, full and at the stumps, Dasun Shanaka blocks it out to the bowler.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Full and turning in on off, Dasun Shanaka gets forward and defends it to cover.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full around off, Dunith Wellalage accounts for the turn and works it to deep cover for a run.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off, Dasun Shanaka tries to go through covers but mishits it towards long off for a run.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and angling in on leg from 'round the wicket, Dunith Wellalage pushes this one towards mid on for a dot.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Banged in short on middle by Siraj, the ball does not rise much but Dasun Shanaka gets in line and pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on middle, Dasun Shanaka gets behind and pushes this one to mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Dunith Wellalage tries to defend this one but gets an outside edge that rolls to third man for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Dunith Wellalage defends this one to backward point.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery outside off from over the wicket, Dunith Wellalage does not poke at it and let it go.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Short and quicker on off, Dasun Shanaka picks the length early and goes back in his crease, cuts this one nicely along the ground through point for a boundary.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Full and turning into the pads, Dasun Shanaka gets forward to defend but the ball spins sharply and hits him on the pads.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Wrong one, fuller outside off, Dasun Shanaka defends it to point.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, fuller on middle, Dunith Wellalage makes room and drives it towards cover for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Short and turning in on off, Dunith Wellalage defends this one off the back foot.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and around off, Dasun Shanaka drives this one down to long on for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, nips back in, Dunith Wellalage gets behind and blocks this one out down the wicket.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, shaping away, Dunith Wellalage shoulders arms and leaves it alone.
11.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! On a length and angling down the leg side, Dunith Wellalage leaves it alone.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Good awareness by Siraj off his own bowling. There were a few words being exchanged a couple of deliveries ago but it is Mohammed Siraj that has the last laugh here. It is a full-length ball, on off. Chamika Karunaratne presses forward and defends it back to the bowler. Mohammed Siraj collects the ball on a bounce and scores a direct hit at the striker's end. Every Indian players is excited about the same. They think that they have got their man here. The square leg umpire takes it upstairs. The replays confirm that Chamika Karunaratne has no leg grounded behind the crease and has to walk back to the dressing room. Mohammed Siraj cannot do anything wrong today.
The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The Indian players think they have got their man here. The replays confirm that Chamika Karunaratne did not have his back leg grounded when the bails were falling off. This is great awareness shown by Mohammed Siraj. The big screen shows OUT.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Much fuller, wide outside off. Chamika Karunaratne shuffles and defends it to the off side off the outer half.
11.2 overs (0 Run) An outswinger, full and outside off. Chamika Karunaratne dabs it out to point. Two dots to start with.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Siraj serves it on a hard length, on off. Chamika Karunaratne hops and tucks it to the leg side off his hips.
10.6 overs (0 Run) This is full and on leg. This one stays low. Dasun Shanaka blocks it out watchfully.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal for lbw but turned down! It is tossed up, around off. Dasun Shanaka waits for it and tries to cut it away late. He gets it out but KL Rahul thinks it is pads first. They do not take the review.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, clipped towards mid-wicket.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Shanaka goes back and defends it to the off side.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed out to safety.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav loops it up, around off, it is angled across the right-hander. Dasun Shanaka gets beaten.
