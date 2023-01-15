India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) This is full, on sixth stump, at 87 clicks. Gill uses his feet and blocks it out towards point.
14.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on off. Sharma whips it to mid-wicket for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, full and outside off. This one stays low. Rohit Sharma tries to have a waft at it but gets beaten on the inside edge.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Quite short, around off, turning away with some extra bounce. Rohit Sharma tries to cut it away late but misses.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Gill nudges it to square leg and gets a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full, attacking the stumps. Sharma drives it past extra cover for one.
Change of ends for Jeffrey Vandersay.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Length, on fourth stump. Gill defends it back to the bowler. A nice and tidy start for Chamika Karunaratne with the ball.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full, straying on the pads, Rohit Sharma flicks it to the leg side and crosses.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Length, outside off. Rohit Sharma defends it out on his front foot.
13.3 overs (1 Run) It is full, swinging down leg, Gill stays back and flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Gill defends it out watchfully.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Chamika Karunaratne starts with an inswinger, full and on off. Gill stays back and clips it to the leg side.
Chamika Karunaratne comes on to bowl, replacing Jeffrey Vandersay.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Just a single then! The spinners are doing well to restrict the run flow here. It is full, and on off, blocked out watchfully.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Goes full, attacking the pads. Sharma whips it hard but straight to short mid-wicket.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked on the front foot.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A yorker-length delivery, in the blockhole. Rohit Sharma digs it out.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Wanindu Hasaranga serves it full and on leg, it dips as well. Rohit Sharma nudges it to the leg side.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, full and on off. Gill drives it to cover for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Full, on off. Gill drives it to long off for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Quite short, around off. Sharma goes back and knocks it down to long off for an easy single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle. Gill pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Shortish, outside off. Gill goes back and cuts it through point for two runs.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flights it up, wide outside off. Rohit Sharma dabs it out. It is a loosener and could've been put away with ease.
Jeffrey Vandersay is introduced into the attack.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Darted on the pads, Gill tucks it to mid-wicket and collects a brace. A good over by Wanindu Hasaranga comes to an end. Just 4 runs come off it.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on the pads, Shubman Gill goes back and nudges it to mid-wicket.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, Gill gets on his front foot and pushes it to cover with soft hands.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, full and on middle. Gill pats it back to the bowler.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full, attacking the stumps. Rohit Sharma pushes it to mid off and crosses.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, full and on leg. Gill leans forward and knocks it down to long on for a single.
