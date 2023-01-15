India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) YES, he does! A maiden for Shami this time. It is a length ball, outside off, it nips back in. Nuwanidu Fernando tries to chase it but misses.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Five dots in a row! Will Shami be able to record a maiden here? Length and on off. Nuwanidu Fernando blocks it to point.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Full, attacking the stumps. Nuwanidu Fernando taps it out to safety.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Make that three! It is much fuller, outside off. Shami gets it to shape away off the deck. Nuwanidu Fernando is drawn into the shot but gets beaten the movement here.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots to start the over! On a length, outside off. Nuwanidu Fernando lets it be. The ball dies as it reaches the keeper.
4.1 overs (0 Run) It is full, tailing into the pads. Nuwanidu Fernando tucks it towards mid on.
Kusal Mendis walks in at number 4 for Sri Lanka.
3.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mohammed Siraj finds the outside edge once again but this time he gets a wicket. Mohammed Siraj dishes a length ball, on fifth stump. Kusal Mendis has a poke at it and gets a thick outside edge. KL Rahul makes no mistake behind the sticks. Mohammed Siraj has two wickets in his two overs so far. He is have a ball of a time here.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off, defended out.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Mohammed Siraj finds the outside edge once again. It is a length ball, outside off, moving away a touch. Nuwanidu Fernando gets a thick outside edge,a lthough as he plays it with soft hands, the ball lands just short of Gill who is diving forward at first slip. They take one.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! Some ladyluck for Nuwanidu Fernando now. It is a length ball, on didth stump. It takes the outer half. The two men in the slip are disected perfectly. It races away to the third man fence.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off, shaping away off the deck. Nuwanidu Fernando prods and shoulders his arms at it.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj serves a length ball, in the channel. It flies off the deck. Nuwanidu Fernando has no shot to offer.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, shaping away, Kusal Mendis pokes at it but misses. The ball drops in front of the keeper.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery outside off, Kusal Mendis carefully leaves it alone.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, near the tramline, Kusal Mendis shoulders arms and lets it go.
2.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Back of a length and jags back in sharply but down the leg side, Kusal Mendis leaves it alone and the ball goes to the left of KL Rahul behind the wicket but out of his reach for a boundary.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kusal Mendis gets off the mark with a boundary! Full and angling at the pads, Kusal Mendis accounts for the swing and drives this one along the ground. Gets it wide of mid on and opens his account with a four.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery outside off by Mohammad Shami, Nuwanidu Fernando tries to drive it on the up but gets a thick outside edge that rolls towards third man for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and angling at the pads, Nuwanidu Fernando tries to clip this one but gets hit high on the pads.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, shaping away, the ball keeps low and beats Kusal Mendis as he tried to defend. A good first over by Mohammed Siraj.
Kusal Mendis is the new man in.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammed Siraj strikes early once again! Mohammed Siraj bowls this one on a length and outside off, Avishka Fernando defends at the away going delivery with hard hands and pays the price. Gets an outside edge that travels quickly to a wide slip. Shubman Gill there dives forward and takes a good low catch.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj persists with back of a length outside off, Avishka Fernando watchfully defends it off the back foot.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Nuwanidu Fernando steers this one down to third man for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, a hint of away movement, Nuwanidu Fernando blocks this one out on the off side.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj starts with a back-of-a-length delivery on off, Nuwanidu Fernando defends this one to backward point.
Mohammed Siraj will operate with the second new ball from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end the first over! A length ball, on top of off. Avishka Fernando stays back and taps it out to safety.
0.5 over (1 Run) LEG BYE! A length ball, drifting down leg. Nuwanidu Fernando fails to flick it away. It goes to the leg side off his pads. They cross for a leg bye.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length and on off. Nuwanidu Fernando defends it out to safety.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Incredible shot. Nuwanidu Fernando is off the mark with a boundary. It is full, wide outside off. Nuwanidu Fernando reaches out and creams it through covers for four runs.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length, on off, defended out.
0.1 over (1 Run) Mohammad Shami starts with a length ball, outside off. Avishka Fernando dabs it down to third man and crosses for one.
