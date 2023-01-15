India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) Four!
3.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Kasun Rajitha persists with back of a length stuff, bowls this one on middle, Shubman Gill knocks this one towards mid on for a dot.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Shubman Gill tries to punch this one on the off side but mishits it towards mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Shubman Gill drives this one straight to mid on for no run.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and angling in on middle, Shubman Gill pushes this one towards mid on for a dot.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and at the pads, Rohit Sharma clips this one off his hips towards fine leg for a single. First runs of the bat for India.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Rohit Sharma gets forward and defends it to cover.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Shubman Gill looks to defend this one but miscues it towards mid on for a dot.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Shubman Gill clips this one straight to mid-wicket for a dot. A fumble by the fielder there but batters decide not to run
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery angling in on middle, Shubman Gill looks to defend but gets hit on the pads but the replays show that Shubman Gill had gotten an inside edge on it.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Shubman Gill defends this one to cover for no run.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) Four Leg byes! Fuller and drifting at the pads, Shubman Gill looks to flick this one but fails to get any bat on it. The ball comes off his pads and rolls towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Lahiru Kumara bowls this one on a length around off, jags back in and Shubman Gill accounts for the swing and lets it go.
Lahiru Kumara to share the new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, nips back into the batter, Rohit Sharma hangs back to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge. A loud shout by the bowler as the ball hits Rohit on the pads but the umpire is unmoved. Kasun Rajitha starts with a maiden.
0.5 over (0 Run) Beaten! Kasun Rajitha serves this one on a length outside off, Rohit Sharma pokes at the delivery but misses .
0.4 over (0 Run) Good-length delivery on off, Rohit Sharma gets behind and blocks this one out to cover for a dot.
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, shaping away, Rohit Sharma tries to defend this one but gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length on middle, Rohit Sharma clips this one off the back foot towards square leg for a dot.
0.1 over (0 Run) Kasun Rajitha starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, a hint of away movement, Rohit Sharma shoulders arms and leaves it alone.
The match is set to begin. Sri Lanka players stride out to the middle. Followed by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill who walk out to open for India. It will be Kasun Rajitha to start with the new ball.
Shreyas Iyer is in for a quick chat. He says that he tries to score runs on every ball and put pressure on the bowler. Adds that by doing so he wants momentum on his side. Feels that it is important in the ODI format to get off to a good start. Shares that he looks to maintain rhythm and not complicate things. Mentions he loves to live in the moment and try to grab any opportunity that comes his way. Adds he likes to stick to his routines and ends by saying the outside noise does not have any effect on him.
Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri Lanka, says that he would have batted first as well. Adds that he expects spin assistance in later part of the game. Shares that this part of the world feels like home. Feels that in India it is important to score big runs. Also says that they have not had hundred in this series and he expects batters to capitalize on the start. Ends by informing that there are two changes in the side. Ashen Bandara comes in for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage makes way for Jeffrey Vandersay.
Rohit Sharma the captain of India starts by saying that they will try to put on as many runs as possible. Adds they have an opportunity here to rectify their mistakes. Ends by saying there are two changes to the side Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav comes in for Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara (In for Dhananjaya de Silva), Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay (In for Dunith Wellalage), Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (In for Hardik Pandya), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar (In for Umran Malik), Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of India. They will BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Kumar Sangakkara is near the deck. He says that the deck looks really good. There is no grass on it but there are some cracks on offer. Adds that he expects Sri Lanka to win the toss and chase to get the dew factor in play today.
Having now lost both the T20I and ODI series, Sri Lanka will look to end their tour of India on a winning note. The visitors are yet to put in a complete performance in this white-ball tour, and their fans will be hoping that their side can get the win in this game. Will the visitors manage to avoid a whitewash? Or will it be India that prove too strong once again? We shall find out soon, as the toss isn't far away.
India have started the World Cup year on the right note by winning the series, and they will look to make it 3-0. Having already sealed the series, the hosts would want to rest a few players and provide playing time to the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. With India having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the third ODI would have been a dead rubber in a non-World Cup year, but with the ODI World Cup scheduled to be played later in the year, both teams would want to make full use of whatever game time they are getting.
... MATCH DAY ...
