India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Pathum Nissanka is given LBW but he reviews it straightaway! Ohh, there is a big inside edge as the replay confirms it. Excellent review from Nissanka. That is why he was confident. this is on a length and around off, jags back in. Nissanka looks to work on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Good review from Nissanka.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Asalanka whips it to the left of mid on for one. Good fielding by Rohit Sharma.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally Asalanka hits one cleanly! Outside off, this is hit over covers for a boundary.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Asalanka knocks it to point now.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Pushes it wide outside off. Asalanka slashes and misses. Sri Lanka need a move on.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Beauty to end the over! Short in length, angles in and swings more after landing. Nissanka is cut in half as he looks to defend.
8.5 overs (0 Run) This is full and on middle. Nissanka blocks it out.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, dropped to point. A misfield allows a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Asalanka not able to time here! This is full and outside off. Asalanka misses his drive.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, Asalanka blocks it again.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, blocked to cover.
7.6 overs (0 Run) This is full and outside off, driven to cover.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Tight from Siraj! On off, defended out.
7.4 overs (0 Run) What an effort from Siraj! Short and on middle. Nissanka tries to pull but miscues and it lobs to the right of Siraj. He dives but the ball is just out of his reach.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary and a much needed one! Full and on middle, too full and it is driven down to long on for a boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a length and on middle, worked to mid off.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten once again! Length ball, outside off. Asalanka tries to defend but misses again.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and wide of off. Asalanka prods to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Shami comes around the wicket! This is full and slanting on middle. Asalanka flicks on the up and over square leg for a brace.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
6.2 overs (1 Run) around off, pushed through covers for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, defended.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Angles a length ball, outside off. Asalanka looks to defend but misses.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a delivery! Mendis goes now! Sri Lanka already in trouble in such a big chase! Siraj is pumped up! He goes full and angles it around off, the ball lands and nips back in. Mendis goes for a full-blooded drive but misses and it goes through the gap and trashes the stumps.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Mendis blocks it.
5.1 overs (0 Run) This is outside off, Mendis lets it go.
