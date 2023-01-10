India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is played out towards cover.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is nudged towards mid-wicket.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to mid off.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On the shorter side, this is guided through point and this one races away to the fence.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is fuller and on off, it is lofted over cover and it races away to the fence.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed down to long off for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is kept out nicely.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Shorter in length and on middle, Rohit has no problem with the short ones, he pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards mid off for one.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs are flowing now! Angled into the pads, Rohit Sharma works it past square leg and this one races away to the fence.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Two in the over! Rohit steps out, this is banged in short again, Rohit pulls it well over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Rohit is happy to block.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That has gone a long way! Short and on middle, Rohit Sharma rocks back and pulls it well over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, blocked.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Shubman Gill looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A good bumper, Gill does well to duck under it.
5.1 overs (3 Runs) Three more! On middle, Rohit Sharma works it through mid-wicket and takes three.
