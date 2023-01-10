India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The damage is done and Sri Lanka should not think much about what happened. This is a really good pitch to bat on if the batters hold themselves down. The bowlers were taken to the cleaners. The scorecard speaks loudly. Sri Lanka were sloppy in the field. They dropped Kohli twice on 52 and 81 and it turned out to be very costly. Sri Lanka did well to end the innings well. They will be happy with that but the damage was done well earlier. Now then, someone has to anchor for the Lankans to sniff near the target. A mammoth chase. Can Sri Lanka get close?
Virat Kohli the man of the moment is up for a chat. He says he was mentally fresh after the break. Adds he was excited for the home season to start and the openers gave a good platform for others to follow. Shares that luck plays a big part and it went his way today. Reckons they have got 20-25 runs extra and he is happy with the score. Feels the due will be a big factor and their bowlers will get good practice to play in these tough conditions. Tells he is in his prime shape.
Massive score by India! Mission ODI World Cup is in full flow and the batters have turned up big! What a performance. It was a belter of a pitch and India made the most of it. Starting with Gill and Sharma wasting no time up front. Both went bang, bang and scored respective fifties. Gill fell first then the skipper followed. The openers scored at a quick rate and laid the platform for others. It was then the poster boy of India to notch his 73rd international hundred. He allowed the likes of Iyer and Rahul to launch but once they failed, Kohli took the baton in his hands and notch a big ton. King Kohli maneuvered his innings well and helped India get over 370.
49.6 overs (2 Runs) Full, slow and on middle. Siraj works it to long on for a couple. INDIA END WITH 373.
49.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker, sliding around leg. Siraj fails to squeeze it out cleanly.
49.4 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and on off, Siraj pulls it to long on in the gap for two.
49.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, slow and outside off. Siraj looks to push but misses.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
49.1 overs (1 Run) on a length and outside off, Siraj lofts it to cover for a single.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through covers for one.
48.5 overs (0 Run) Slower full, outside off. Siraj swings and misses.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
48.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to square leg for one.
48.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! GONE! Kusal Mendis wants it and takes it. End of an incredible innings by Kohli! He walks back wit his head held high. A standing ovation for him. This is full and outside off. Kohli tries to sweep but gets a top edge to short fine leg. Kusal Mendis calls for it and holds onto it.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Sensible! Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for one.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, pulled behind square leg for one.
47.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! GONE! Touch short and outside off. Patel tries to clear the infield but slices his shot and Avishka Fernando at covers takes a simple catch.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through cover for a single.
47.3 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball, outside off. Kohli misses his pull.
47.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is the kind of day the Lankans are having. On middle, Kohli slams it to long on. Pathum Nissanka lets it roll under his hand for four.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to deep point for one.
46.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 14 off the over! This is full and outside off. Kohli skips down to drive but gets a thick outside edge over third man for four.
46.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and outside off. Kohli slogs it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
46.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, cut through point for a couple.
46.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to long on for one.
46.2 overs (1 Run) CENTURY FOR KOHLI! 45TH IN THE ODIs! Cometh the hour, cometh the man! The darling of Indian cricket has notched yet another hundred! 73rd in International cricket! Full and outside off, this is hit to long off for one. A big jump in the air from the King as he celebrates the knock.
46.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! KOHLI ON 99! A full toss, outside off. Kohli cracks it to long on, wide of the fielder for a boundary.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Goes very full and on middle, Kohli jams it out to mid-wicket for one.
45.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Kohli works it to cover. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Chamika Karunaratne does well to get a hand on it.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut to deep point for one.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) This is full and outside off, Patel drives it to extra-cover for two.
45.1 overs (1 Run) No pace, full and outside off, pushed to long off for one.
