India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
44.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
44.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed through covers.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Now the sweep comes out but to short fine leg.
44.3 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! You expect the fielder to take that! Shanaka steps out and hits it flat towards long on who runs in and dives forward but the ball brusts through his hands and goes behind for a boundary.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Another one on off, Shanaka plays it to covers.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
43.6 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is pulled through square leg for one.
43.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down the leg side. Wided.
43.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and outside off, this is guided through point for two.
43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped away! Shorter and on middle, this is hammered through mid-wicket and this one races away to the fence.
43.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Raining boundaries now! Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for a boundary.
43.1 overs (0 Run) A fast short one around off, Dasun Shanaka looks to pull but misses.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
42.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this is played through covers for one.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is cut through point for one.
42.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, kept out.
42.2 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
42.1 overs (2 Runs) Two! Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for two.
41.6 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
41.5 overs (1 Run) A run now as thisis played through point.
41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just short of the fence! Angled into the pads, this is pulled towards backward square leg. It lands just inside the ropes.
41.3 overs (0 Run) On off, this is slapped to mid off.
41.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A low full toss, this time he gets it over mid off for another boundary.
41.1 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! That would have been a stunner had Rohit taken it! Fuller and on off, this is lofted over mid off. Rohit runs back and then dives forward but the ball does not stay in. It goes for a boundary. Outstanding effort.
40.6 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Fired into the pads, Dasun Shanaka looks to flick but misses, it htis the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Shorter and around off, Shanaka plays it through point and this one races away to the fence.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is hit down to long off.
40.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
40.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed to cover.
Match Reports
