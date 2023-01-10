India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) Goes slow and wide of off. Patel fails to drive it away.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side, wided.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed to long off for a single.
44.4 overs (1 Run) on the pads, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
44.3 overs (2 Runs) On the hips, pulled to deep square leg for a couple.
44.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Good catch! This is full and wide outside off. Pandya tries to drag but cue ends his shot and gets height on it but not the required distance. This goes up and to long on where Wanindu Hasaranga takes the skier.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Wide yorker, outside off, Kohli plays it to cover for one.
43.6 overs (2 Runs) A slower full ball on off. Pandya lofts but gets more height than distance. Does well to clear the cover region. Two.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Bouncer on middle. Kohli under edges his pull to square leg for one.
43.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! India eyeing 400! Length ball, outside off, this is cut past point for four. Plays very late.
43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MORE! A slower ball from back of the hand on leg. Kohli whips it to deep mid-wicket, wide of the man for four.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, shorter and Pandya works it to point for one.
43.1 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
42.6 overs (0 Run) KOHLI SURVIVES YET AGAIN! Lanka what are you doing! Full and outside off. Kohli tries to go inside-out but slices it to Dasun Shanaka at covers who catches but fails to hold on. There is a run out chance but he fumbles to throw it cleanly.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, slower ball. Pandya plays it to long off for a single.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! A bouncer on off, Pandya lets it go. Wided.
42.4 overs (2 Runs) On middle, played to long on for a brace.
42.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, helped to square leg for one. Kohli was on his way for two but Pandya was not fully convinced for the second. Of course, Kohli is not happy with it.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to cover.
42.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, punched to long off for a single.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, eased to long on for a single.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Pandya prods and blocks.
41.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX!! Powered! This is full and outside off. Pandya smashes it over long off for a biggie.
41.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
41.2 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit through covers.
41.1 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, dabbed to backward point.
40.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED OVER! This is really good delivery from Rajitha! Slower ball does the trick! Almost bolwe at 99 clicks, Rajitha serves a full ball from around the wicket and around leg. Rahul tries to be cheeky as he sweeps but misses and the ball goes past his leg and hits the stumps.
40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 300 up! This is full and outside off. Rahul punches on the up over covers for four.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Slower again, this is eased to long on for one.
40.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! A slower ball on middle. Kohli knocks it to mid-wicket for a brace.
40.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length and outside off, Kohli punches through covers for two more.
