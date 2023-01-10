India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Dasun Shanaka pulls it through square leg for one.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Kasun Rajitha looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side for one. Leg bye.
39.3 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Rajitha looks to put bat on ball but is beaten.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
38.6 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
38.5 overs (1 Run) A slower one on the pads, this is nudged through square leg for one.
38.4 overs (2 Runs) Two! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for two.
38.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMACK! That is a top shot! Fuller and on middle, this is lofted over the long on fence for a biggie.
38.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is hit hard but to mid on.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
37.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Number 8 down! Pandya gets his first! On middle, this is slammed but straight to mid on where it is taken by Rohit.
37.4 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
37.3 overs (2 Runs) Two! On off, this is pushed through covers for two.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on the body, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
37.1 overs (0 Run) on off, this is played to point.
36.6 overs (1 Run) On the off pole, this is pushed towards cover for one more.
36.5 overs (0 Run) That might have hurt! Shorter and on middle, Dasun Shanaka looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body.
36.4 overs (2 Runs) Another two! Full and on the pads, this is clipped through square leg for a couple.
36.3 overs (1 Run) 200 up for Lanka! Angled into the pads, this is nudged down to fine leg for one.
36.2 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
36.1 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked towards mid-wicket.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and on off, Chamika Karunaratne lunges and blocks.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, this is nuded to mid-wicket.
35.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is flicked to mid-wicket.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and on off, kept out.
35.2 overs (2 Runs) Squeezed away! Full and on middle, Chamika Karunaratne plays it fine on the leg side, this races towards fine leg. Two taken.
35.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
