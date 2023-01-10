India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
38.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
38.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for one.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Tossed up, outside off. Rahul skips down and lofts it wonderfully over covers for four.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Easy single as this full ball is hit to long off.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, cut to point.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed to long on for one.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Kohli rocks back and plays it to point.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Rahul lofts it to long off for a single.
37.1 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
36.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third of the over! The drop already proving costly! Bouncer on off. Kohli just helps it over the keeper and behind for four.
36.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli picked up early there! This was the slower ball, Kohli just wrists it over mid on and it races into the fence.
36.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped behind square leg for one.
36.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Shorter and outside off. Rahul upper cuts it past third man for four.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided through point for one.
36.1 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Kohli survives! Should have been taken! Short of a length and outside off. Kohli skips down to punch but gets an outside edge to the keeper who tries to reverse cup at a good height but fumbles to hold on. Kusal Mendis is the keeper.
35.6 overs (1 Run) 15 off the over! Flatter and on middle. Kohli goes back and works it to square leg.
35.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long on.
35.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is the big over India were looking for! Too full and on off, Rahul gets well under the pitch of the ball and hits over mid-wicket for a six.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
35.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY IN STYLE FOR KOHLI! India getting a move on! Tossed up on leg. Kohli comes down the track and shows his wrists work as he plays over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. 65th ODI FIFTY! Mind boggling numbers.
35.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, punched to cover.
