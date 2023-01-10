India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) On off, fuller, this is pushed to cover.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Good pace! Shorter and outside off, this one zips through. Chamika Karunaratne looks to cut but misses.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Way too short, Chamika Karunaratne ducks under it. Wided.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Good length again and on middle, defended.
34.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Chamika Karunaratne plays it back to the bowler.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, this is blocked.
33.6 overs (0 Run) On off, this is played to point.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept away! A full toss on middle, Dasun Shanaka goes down on one knee and nails it through square leg for a boundary.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, defended.
33.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
33.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
33.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
32.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor effort in the field by Mohammed Siraj! On the pads, this is worked fine, Mohammed Siraj runs to his right and then dives over the ball, another boundary.
32.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short but down the leg side. Left alone.
32.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a wonderful stroke! A full toss on middle, Malik goes for the yorker but it does not come out right. This is time through mid on for a boundary.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, this is blocked.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
32.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Umran Malik has three! Length and on off, Dunith Wellalage pushes at it, this goes off the outside edge straight into the hands of Gill at first slip. Good captaincy by Rohit to keep a slip.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Dasun Shanaka looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
31.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a good catch in the end by Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal gets his revenge. Wanindu Hasaranga entertaining little innings comes to an end! On middle, this time Wanindu Hasaranga steps out but does not get to the pitch of the ball. Still goes ahead with the shot but ends up hitting it high up in the air towards long on. The fielder from deep mid-wicket runs across Iyer who might have been confused for a second but still hangs onto it.
31.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! This is smart batting. The fielders on the off side were got up in the ring. Wanindu Hasaranga makes room, makes it into a half volley and then lofts it over covers.
31.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Two in a row! Yet again, the slog sweep comes out, it is nailed and it sails over the mid-wicket fence.
31.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Top shot! This is how he plays so we will be in for some entertaiment. On middle, the slog sweep is out, it is nailed over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
31.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
31.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
30.6 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
30.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Wanindu Hasaranga stays back and blocks.
30.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Pathum Nissanka is bounced out and the move to get Malik back has worked! Short and on middle, Umran Malik looks to pull, this goes off the splice and it is taken by Axar Patel at mid-wicket. A good innings from Pathum Nissanka, he would have loved to get a ton.
30.3 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, this is pushed wide of mid off for one.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
