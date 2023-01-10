India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! Almost after 6 overs, India scores one. A full toss, outside off. Rahul does not miss out as he splices it past point for four.
34.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off. Rahul punches on the up and to deep cover. The fielder overruns in the deep but eventually does well. Two.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, driven to long off for a single.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for one.
34.2 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long on.
34.1 overs (2 Runs) This is short and on off. Kohli punches it through covers. The man from long off does well to dive and save a couple.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, eased to long on for one.
33.5 overs (1 Run) India knocking around. On middle, played to square leg for one.
33.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! This is the quicker ball, full and on leg. Rahul skips down and misses his flick. It goes to point for a leg bye. This is good bowling form Dhananjaya de Silva.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle, Kohli wrists it past mid-wicket for a single.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one on the pads, clipped to short fine leg.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, outside off. Kohli chips it to long off for a single.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and outside off, cut to deep cover for a single.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Kohli slaps it to deep point for one.
32.3 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out again.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Kohli keeps it out.
32.1 overs (0 Run) This is full and on middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Ficked again by Kohli for a single at deep mid-wicket.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is down the leg side. Kohli misses his sweep.
31.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and on middle. Kohli bunts it to deep square leg for two more.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle. Rahul works it to long on for a single.
31.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped to deep mid-wicket for one.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, pushed to long on for a single.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Flat and outside off, slapped straight to cover.
30.5 overs (0 Run) This one tails back in, full and on off, defended out.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, outside off, Kohli punches it to point.
30.3 overs (0 Run) An arm ball on off. Kohli keeps it out.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, pushed through covers for a single.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, blocked out.
