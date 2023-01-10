India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Just the one run from the over. Shanaka comes down the track but Chahal shortens his length. Defended.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Slows it up and lands it on middle, kept out.
29.4 overs (0 Run) That is unlucky and that will frustrate Shanaka! On middle, this is thumped back towards the other end but it hits the stumps.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Dasun Shanaka moves right across and sweeps but to short fine leg. Pressure building on Shanaka.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
29.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Now keeps strike as he strokes this towards mid off.
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine! Lanka need a lot more! On the body, Nissanka looks to pull, it goes off the glove and down to the fine leg fence.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Shanaka gets off the mark as he works it through square leg.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Another defensive stroke by Shanaka to this ball on middle.
28.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out nicely.
28.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and on middle, Dasun Shanaka works it to mid-wicket.
27.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this one turns away a touch, Dasun Shanaka looks to defend, it goes off the outer half towards point.
27.3 overs (2 Runs) On middle, this is worked wide of the fielder at long on for two.
27.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is hit down to long off for one.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and around off, Pathum Nissanka looks to push it on the off side, it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
26.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, length and it is flicked to square leg for one.
26.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight as an arrow! Too full and on off, it is driven straight down for a boundary. Well played. Pathum Nissanka is holding the innings for Sri Lanka. He has to bat deep now.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Nissanka punches it to mid off.
26.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Nissanka keeps it out.
26.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, nudged to mid-wicket for a single.
26.1 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off. Nissanka strokes it to third man for one.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Touch short and outside off, Nissanka pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to covers for a single.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker, flat and on off, blocked out.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for one.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, Shanaka plays it to deep mid-wicket for one.
25.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
