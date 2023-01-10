India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Touch short and on off, KL works it to long on for one.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Rahul is off the mark. On off, pushed to long on for one.
29.3 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
29.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
29.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Third down for India! Iyer goes after playing a quick knock! He was looking good but holes out! Tossed up, around middle. Iyer tries to drag it across but mistimes it. Goes from the toe end and Avishka Fernando at deep square leg stands his ground and takes an easy catch.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, defended out.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Iyer slaps it to long off for one.
28.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to long on for one.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Iyer slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for one. Didn't time well. The man picks on a bounce.
28.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Iyer loves to dance down the track against the spinners! Floats it full and outside off. This is lofted over long off for a six.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Iyer drops it to point.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Just 4 from it! Full and on off, drilled to long on for a single.
27.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended out.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Flat and on off, helped to long on for one more.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Flat and on off, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
27.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, eased to long on for a single.
26.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! 200 up in quick time! Too full and outside off. Iyer comes down the track and smashes it to long on for a boundary.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, pushed to covers.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Iyer blocks.
26.3 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long on.
26.2 overs (2 Runs) Slides it full and on middle. Kohli inside edges his push to short fine leg. Dilshan Madushanka dived there awkwardly and damages his right-hand. Needs assistance. He is walking off the field. He looks fine for now.
26.1 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
25.6 overs (0 Run) This is full and on middle, Iyer plays it back to the bowler.
25.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time in the gap and no need to fetch it as it races away! On middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for four.
25.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! Shorter and on off. Iyer pulls but from the higher part of the blade. It goes past mid on and races into the fence despite the dive from Nissanka.
25.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Iyer dabs it to point.
25.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off. Iyer taps it to point.
25.1 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Iyer lets it go.
Match Reports
- India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.2 overs, India are 217/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Sri Lanka 2023 today match between India and Sri Lanka. Everything related to India and Sri Lanka match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Sri Lanka live score. Do check for India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.