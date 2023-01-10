India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Shanaka guides it to third man for one.
24.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! De Silva, who was looking so good has to go now. He will be disappointed! This is on a length and outside off, bit of width. De Silva has a poke at it, not fully into the shot and just flashes his bat away from his body. The ball takes the outside edge and flies to the right of the keeper who takes it safely. Timely wicket for India.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, De Silva keeps it out.
24.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! De Silva is batting really well. Length ball, outside off. De Silva pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary..
24.3 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Too short and outside off. Nissanka leaves it. Rahul gets a hand on it and the batters get a single off it.
24.2 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
23.6 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long off. 12 off the over.
23.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! These two are targeting the spinners! Shorter and on middle. De Silva pulls it late to square leg and to the fence.
23.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the fence! Flatter and on middle. De Silva flicks past mid-wicket and past Gill's dive at long on for four.
23.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and outside off, De Silva punches it through point, past the fielder for a couple.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Drops it short again, this is pulled to deep square leg for one.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, punched back to Patel.
22.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Nissanka punches it down to mid off for one.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly angling on the pads, it is pulled to deep square leg for one.
22.4 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
22.3 overs (0 Run) De Silva steps across, this is on middle, it is flicked to mid-wicket.
22.2 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Nissanka looks to cut but outside edges it to third man for one.
21.6 overs (0 Run) On off again, pushed to Patel.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, knocked to cover.
21.4 overs (0 Run) An arm ball on middle, defended out.
21.3 overs (2 Runs) This one is angled on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for two.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, punched to long on for one.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter, quicker and on middle. Kept out.
20.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and outside off, De Silva punches wide of long off for two.
20.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long on.
20.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed through cover for one.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Nissanka! Sri Lanka will love a hundred from him or more certainly! Full and on off, pushed to long off for one.
20.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time off the middle. Flights it full and on off, Nissanka slogs it to deep mid-wicket for four more.
20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! More runs! Slow, full and on middle. Nissanka skips down to drive but gets an inside edge to fine leg for four.
