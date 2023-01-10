India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
24.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On off, this is pushed through covers for two.
24.3 overs (2 Runs) Two! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for two.
24.2 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover.
24.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Another ball outside off, not played at.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
23.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Put away! On middle, this is driven back past the bowler and down towards long on for a boundary.
23.3 overs (2 Runs) On off, this is pushed down the ground towards long off for two.
23.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
23.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! There is the wicket Lanka needed! Rohit was taking the game away and he falls now. Around off, Rohit looks to push at it away from the body but he gets an inside edge which goes back onto the stumps.
22.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On off, this is hit through coves for two.
22.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! Rohit into the 80s! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
22.3 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for a boundary.
22.1 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked.
21.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
21.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Trademark Kohli! On the pads, this is clipped through square leg and it races away to the fence.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
21.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, wided.
21.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
21.2 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is pushed down to long off.
21.1 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for two.
20.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
20.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
20.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, kept out.
20.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
20.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! On the shorter side, Rohit rocks back and plays it through point for a boundary.
20.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
