India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three boundaries off the over! Well played! Outside off, De Silva plays it very late past first slip and into the third man fence. De Silva keeping the run rate in check.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. De Silva blocks it.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, kept out.
19.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, De Silva defends it out.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! De Silva playing with intent! Full and on off, De Silva steps down and plays it through covers for a boundary.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Around off, this is lofted over covers for a boundary.
18.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed to long on for one.
18.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Too full and on off. De Silva slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.3 overs (0 Run) This one does not spin, flat and outside off. De Silva defends the wrong line.
18.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to long on for one.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky! Slows it up, full and on middle. Nissanka looks to slog-sweep but gets an inside edge and it races to the fine leg fence.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single of Patel's first over. Around off, pushed to long off for one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, tucked to square leg.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Arm ball, closing on middle. Nissanka punches it to point.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Nissanka blocks this full ball.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, played back to Patel.
17.1 overs (0 Run) An arm ball on middle, Nissanka blocks it out.
16.6 overs (0 Run) On off, defended on the front foot.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off, De Silva keeps it out.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Flat and on middle. De Silva blocks.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, kept out.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit t o long off.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! Full and on off, driven past mid off for four.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flies off the edge! Short and outside off. De Silva throws his bat, he gets an outside edge and the pace helps it to race to the third man fence.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Too short and on middle. De Silva mistimes his pull to mid-wicket.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Targets the stumps. De Silva pushes it to mid on.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, De Silva flicks straight to mid-wicket.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, nudged to square leg for a single.
