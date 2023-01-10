India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is guided down to third man for one.
19.5 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! THAT IS GIVEN! Sri Lanka finally manage to take their first! This is on middle, it skids through. Shubman Gill looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A loud appeal and the finger is raised. Gill walks back after getting off to a start but he did his job. Can Lanka now build on this>
19.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! Shortish again and on middle, Shubman Gill goes back and pulls it hard through mid-wicket for another boundary.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a long hit! End of a huge over! Rohit Sharma steps out, he gets to the pitch of it and sends it sailing over the long off fence.
18.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
18.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! This is shortish again, on middle, Shubman Gill goes back and punches it through mid-wicket and this one races away to the fence too. Three in a row.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! This is full and outside off, Gill just carves it past point and this one races away to the fence.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! On middle, shortish, this is pulled through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is pushed through covers for one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Another run as Gill pushes it down to long on.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is guided through point.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Gill! He continues to impress. Can he make it into a big one though? On off, this is pushed to mid off for one.
17.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
16.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed towards mid on for one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Another review from Lanka as another appeal for LBW has been turned down. There seems to be an inside edge! By the first replay, it seems it is pad first. Ultra Edge confirms that, this might end up being a good review. NOT OUT! Impact was umpire's call! Shubman Gill survives by a little! On middle, this goes on with the arm, Gill looks to defend but it hits both bat and the pad. An appeal but turned down. Lanka review but in vain again. They do not lose it though.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is hit through covers.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is pushed through covers.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
DRINKS! India have dominated the first 15 overs. Their openers have scored freely and laid the platform for a big score. India will hope the two can keep going the way they are. Sri Lanka on the other hand, need wickets quickly or they will be chasing a huge score.
15.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Deft touch! Shorter and outside off, this is guided down towards third man for two.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Rohit moves across, this is bowled shorter, it is pulled wide of deep mid-wicket for two.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed through mid on for one more.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled but to mid-wicket.
