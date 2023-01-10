India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, Asalanka guides but finds point.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Uses the pace and hits it to third man for one.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back over Malik's head! Length and outside off. Nissanka steps across and lofts for a four.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Good start from Chahal as well. Flat and on middle, nudged to square leg.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air on middle, Asalanka helps it to short fine leg.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, nudged to deep square leg for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to square leg for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long on.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to square leg for one. Good start by Umran Malik! Just 3 of his first. India in control of the game for now. Sri Lanka need one of the two to score at a quick rate.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On the hips, helped to square leg for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off, Nissanka hits it to the left of mid off for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Nissanka taps it to point but for no run.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, defended again.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended to mid on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Nissanka knocks it to mid off for a quick single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Nissanka slashes and misses.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side, wided.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to point.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just short! Short and on the hips. Asalanka hits it flat and behind square on the leg side. Umran Malik dives forward but it bounces just in front of him. It rolls behind to the fence.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short one angled way outside off, left alone.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Asalanka with a couple of boundaries now. This is full and outside off, it is heaved over mid-wicket for four.
