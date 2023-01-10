India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Gill steps out and lofts it over covers for another two.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed through covers for one more.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Rohit Sharma keeps it out.
14.3 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed through covers.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Really good shot for two! Shubman Gill steps out, he lofts it over cover for two.
14.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
14.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, wided.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yet again width on offer and it is quite wide! Outside off, this is cut through point for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side, this is pulled through square leg for two.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is blocked.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is hammered! Also, fifty for Rohit! He is back in the side and back amongst the runs! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for a boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed to mid on for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is hit down to long on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, this is guided through point for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, a little bit of extra bounce. Gill looks to cut but misses.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
10.5 overs (0 Run) ANOTHER REVIEW FROM LANKA! A loud appeal for LBW but turned down! Rohit may be a little too far down the track! He steps out, Wanindu Hasaranga shortens the length, it turns back in after landing. Rohit Sharma looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. This time Lanka do not lose a review.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is played to mid on for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed down to long off for one.
