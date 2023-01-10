India vs Sri Lanka: India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Sri Lanka from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to mid off. 5 dots to end the over.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length and on off, defended.
4.4 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but that was just going down. Full and tailing on the pads. Nissanka misses his flick.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Almost played on! This is around off. Nissanka tries to punch but inside edges it onto the pads.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, nudged to square leg.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the gap! Length ball with width on offer. Nissanka latches on it as he slaps it through covers for four.
3.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Mendis taps it to point.
3.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Fernando tries to go big but fails to time! First one down for the Lankans! This is full and on middle, at 140 clicks. Fernando stays back and tries to heave across but only top edges it high up in the sky. Hardik Pandya at covers takes a simple catch.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Tight from Siraj! On middle, Fernando blocks it out.
3.3 overs (0 Run) This is outside off, Fernando dabs it to backward point.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, swings away. Fernando flashes his blade at it and misses.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, flicked to mid-wicket.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Fernando punches it to the left of cover where Rohit Sharma gets a big hand and saves a certain boundary. One.
2.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, Nissanka guides it to third man for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Nissanka works it to cover.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wrong line! Shami bowls it down the leg side again. Nissanka just helps it to fine leg for another boundary. Good start by the Lankans.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and way down the leg side, Nissanka misses his clip.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
1.6 overs (0 Run) This one tails back in sharply on the pads. Fernando misses his flick.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and it swings away. Fernando drives it nicely but finds cover.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full now on off. Fernando works it to point.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! IN THE GAP! Fernando is off the mark. Length and outside off. Fernando punches off the back foot past point and it races into the fence.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Fernando looks to punch but mistimes it back to the keeper.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Siraj gets it to swing away, full and outside off. Fernando lets it go.
Mohammed Siraj to bowl from the other side.
0.6 over (0 Run) This one comes back in from outside off, it is left alone.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length and on middle, blocked out.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Bit of width, outside off and Nissanka slaps it through covers for a boundary.
0.3 over (0 Run) What a ripper! On a length and on middle, nips in. Nissanka is squared up as he looks to defend. He gets beaten on the inside edge, it goes over the stumps and to the keeper.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Timing! Sri Lanka are off the mark! This is full and outside off, it is driven past point for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Right on the money to start! Length ball, around off. Nissanka defends it out.
