4.6 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, not played at.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The outfield here is very quick! On the pads, Shubman Gill works it through square leg and this one races away to the fence.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Gill pushes it to covers.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal but turned down! Lanka review! It seems to be pitching outside leg. NOT OUT! That is going down leg. A poor review, that just never looked out and Lanka lose one. On the pads, Rohit Sharma looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A loud appeal but turned down. Lanka review but in vain. It seemed a desperate review.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Gill guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three in a row! Yet again width on offer and this is punished! This time Gill gets to free his arms, he plays it past point and it races away. India off to a flier.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wonderful timing again! Through the off side yet again and consecutive boundaries for India AGAIN! Shortish and outside off, a little bit of room on offer and Gill just guides it past point for a boundary.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent placement! The two have not looked to hit the ball hard and just time it! Shorter and around off, Shubman Gill opens the face of the bat and plays it past point for another boundary.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but the damage was done earlier on! On middle, this is worked to mid on.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Goes back to bowling a straighter line, it is worked towards mid on for one.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Better! This is what he should be bowling more! Length and on off, Shubman Gill defends it.
2.3 overs (1 Run) A single to follow now! Yet again Rajitha is a little too straight, this is worked through square leg for one.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through mid-wicket this time! India dealing in boundaries! Angled into the pads, Rohit Sharma works it through mid-wicket and this one races away to the fence.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent timing! Angled into the pads, Rohit Sharma stands tall and works it through square leg. This one races away too. It seems like a belter.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A crisp drive to end! Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is beautifully timed! Length and around off, Shubman Gill guides it through point for a boundary. His first boundary, this is a good start for India.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Well wide outside off, not played at.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, blocked.
1.1 overs (3 Runs) Gill is off the mark now! Nicely timed again! This starts around off and then swings back in. Shubman Gill works it through mid-wicket and this one races away towards mid-wicket fence. The fielder gives it a chase and saves a run for his side.
0.6 over (0 Run) Just the boundary from the over then! On a length and around off, blocked.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a beautiful stroke to get off the mark! On the fuller side, just around off, looking to get it to shape away but no movement again. Sharma shows the full face of the bat and creams it down to the long off fence.
0.4 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely delivery! A little bit of away movement, length and around off, this lands and moves away. Rohit is beaten as he tries to defend.
0.3 over (0 Run) On the fuller side, looking for some swing again, Rohit Sharma shows the full face of the bat and pushes it to mid off.
0.2 over (0 Run) Corrects his line this time, it is on off and on a length. Defended.
0.1 over (0 Run) No swing on the first ball! Angled into the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket. Kasun Rajitha was looking to take it away but no movement.
Done and dusted with the National Anthems! It is now time for the action to begin! The Lankan players make their way out to the middle and they are followed by the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill!
Time for the National Anthems! It is Sri Lanka who will be singing their first and then it will be India's turn!
Shreyas Iyer is up for a chat, he says he use to plan his innings really well and that is what he has learnt, he tries to play the situation more and that worked for him. Adds you need to study the bowlers and what would be the plans against him and when he actually bats, he lets his insticts take over. Adds pressure is always there when playing for the Indian side and he tries to do his best.
SRI LANKA (PLAYING XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.
INDIA (PLAYING XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Rohit Sharma says they are happy to bat first but they wanted to bowl too, the dew comes in a lot. Mentions it will be a great challenge and they are ready for it. States it is about doing the right things and they need to achieve what they have to.
Dasun Shanaka says the dew can play a big factor. States the batters need to score big runs on such wickets. Informs they have one change!
TOSS - SRI LANKA HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD!
PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta says the square boundaries are short but the straight ones are long. Ajit Agarkar says the pitch might look dry but it should be a good one to bat on. Adds dew could be a factor and the team fielding second will have a tough time. Reckons chasing becomes a lot easier.
It is time for the 50-over format. After a decent T20I series, it is time to shift focus on a format which is a little longer. Both the sides will use this series to prepare for the upcoming World Cup. The Indians have their big names back, players who will more or less be featuring in the mega event. Lanka on the other hand, will be going ahead with the same players who played the T20Is. Toss and teams in a bit...
