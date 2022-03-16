Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne fought a lone battle as the visitors suffered a crushing 238-run defeat to India, and also conceded the two-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It was a dominating outing for Team India as they maintained their unbeaten record against Sri Lanka at home in Test cricket. Karunaratne, however, received a lot of praise for his knock of 107 in the fourth innings of the match. Even the crowd in Bengaluru made a huge roar after the southpaw registered his 14th Test ton on Day 3 of the day-night Test.

Reacting to a video of the Chinnaswamy crowd applauding him after he reached triple figures, Karunaratne took to Twitter and posted a couple of adoring emojis.

— Dimuth Karunarathna (@IamDimuth) March 14, 2022

After the match, Karunaratne said that he would've been happier if Sri Lanka had managed to win the game, adding that their batters didn't utilize the conditions well.

"I would have been happier if we had won, but it was a tough one, we batted under lights and it was tough. But I have worked hard on my batting. We have a good team, the batting didn't capitalize on these conditions, the bowling was good, but we kept bowling loose deliveries every now and then, that's what we need to work on going further," Karunaratne said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Promoted

The Bengaluru Test was also Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal's last in international cricket.

The 35-year-old will now feature for Derbyshire in the upcoming English County season.