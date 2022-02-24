After clean sweeping the West Indies in the three ODIs as well as the three-match T20I series, Team India's focus now shifts towards a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma's reign as India's full-time white-ball captain has started on a high note as the T20I series win over the Windies has seen them move to the top of the pile in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings. With the T20 World Cup set to be held later this year in Australia, Team India will continue to look for the right composition ahead of the marquee event.

While the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been given a break by the BCCI for the upcoming series, the team will welcome veteran Ravindra Jadeja and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah back into the team.

India's T20I squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Sri Lanka T20I squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando

The T20I series will be followed by a two-match Test series, starting March 4.

India's Test squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, R Ashwin (subject to fitness)

India vs Sri Lanka full schedule:

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Feb 24: Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Feb 26: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Feb 27: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, March 4-8: Mohali

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test (D/N), March 12-16: Bengaluru