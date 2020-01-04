Jasprit Bumrah is set to make a comeback from a back injury in a three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka , starting on Sunday in Guwahati. The 26-year-old fast bowler issued warning to opposition batsmen with a tweet confirming that he is "back in comfort zone". Earlier on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had shared a picture and a video of Jasprit Bumrah practicing in the nets before India's first match of the year at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Back in my comfort zone pic.twitter.com/wQq3Inqlzl — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 3, 2020

"And...He's BACK. @Jaspritbumrah93 all set for a session at the nets," the BCCI captioned the picture of Bumrah in action with bowling coach Bharat Arun.

And...He's BACK @Jaspritbumrah93 all set for a session at the nets pic.twitter.com/pTIq84RXee — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2020

The BCCI followed it up with a video of Bumrah, striking the stumps with fierce bowling. "Missed this sight anyone? How's that from @Jaspritbumrah93 #TeamIndia #INDvSL," the BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.

Bumrah has been out since the start of the home series against South Africa in October 2019, due to a stress fracture but has made a steady recovery.

Calling 2019 a year full of "accomplishments", Bumrah had tweeted: "2019 has been a year of accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories, on the field and off it too. And on the last day of the year, I'm looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer!"

2019 has been a year of accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories, on the field and off it too. And on the last day of the year, I'm looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer! pic.twitter.com/YishbcuYWO — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 31, 2019

India have a grueling schedule in 2020. After hosting Sri Lanka for a three-game T20I series, they will play a three-match ODI series against Australia at home, starting January 14.

India will then travel to New Zealand for a full tour where they will be playing five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.