India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

Jasprit Bumrah "Back In Comfort Zone" Ahead Of Sri Lanka T20Is

Updated: 04 January 2020 10:47 IST

Jasprit Bumrah will make a comeback when India take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah confirmed that he is "back in comfort zone" after recovering from an injury. © Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah is set to make a comeback from a back injury in a three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, starting on Sunday in Guwahati. The 26-year-old fast bowler issued warning to opposition batsmen with a tweet confirming that he is "back in comfort zone". Earlier on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had shared a picture and a video of Jasprit Bumrah practicing in the nets before India's first match of the year at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

"And...He's BACK. @Jaspritbumrah93 all set for a session at the nets," the BCCI captioned the picture of Bumrah in action with bowling coach Bharat Arun.

The BCCI followed it up with a video of Bumrah, striking the stumps with fierce bowling. "Missed this sight anyone? How's that from @Jaspritbumrah93 #TeamIndia #INDvSL," the BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.

Bumrah has been out since the start of the home series against South Africa in October 2019, due to a stress fracture but has made a steady recovery.

Calling 2019 a year full of "accomplishments", Bumrah had tweeted: "2019 has been a year of accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories, on the field and off it too. And on the last day of the year, I'm looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer!"

India have a grueling schedule in 2020. After hosting Sri Lanka for a three-game T20I series, they will play a three-match ODI series against Australia at home, starting January 14.

India will then travel to New Zealand for a full tour where they will be playing five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 Cricket India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah is set to make a comeback from a back injury
  • He will play for India in a 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka
  • Bumrah confirmed that he is "back in comfort zone" on Twitter
