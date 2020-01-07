A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 17.3 overs, India, chasing a target of 143, are 144/3. The live updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
KL Rahul is caught down for a quick chat with Murali Kartik. Rahul says that Dhawan and himself tried to finish the game off themselves. They wanted to spend some time out in the middle after being out for a while. Credits his bowlers for restricting them to 140 as it was a 180 wicket. Tells that he spent time in the middle, got runs and that helped him to score in white ball cricket. Adds that spending time away from international cricket also helped. Rahul syas there is no change in dynamics as they all look to go out there and win the game for the country. Adds that it is easy to bat with Rohit as he makes it looks easy. Adds that he started opening with Dhawan in Tests and so even they share a good camaraderie.
For Lanka, they needed early wickets but they were pounded in the Powerplay. It got worse for them when Isuru Udana got injured without bowling a ball. They did do decently in the middle overs when Hasaranga managed to take two wickets. However, they did not have enough runs on the board and hence could not defend it in the end.
Easy-peasy! India have made a mockery of the run chase. That was never in doubt though after their bowlers restricted the Lankans to a modest total. Their openers then got them off to the perfect start as they added 71. The hosts did lose their openers in quick succession but Kohli and Iyer did well to form another partnership and took India to the brink of victory. Iyer did perish but Pant ensured there were no more wickets to fall and helped India take a 1-0 lead.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Kohli finishes the game with a bang! Back of a length on off, Kohli gets on his back foot and whacks it over the square leg fence for a firecracker six to end the over. INDIA WIN BY 7 WICKETS!
17.2 overs (1 Run) Pant is off the mark. Back of a length on off, Rishabh pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
Rishabh Pant walks out to bat now.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Iyer departs. He'd be disappointed not to see the game off for his side. Lahiru steams in and bowls a bouncer. Shreyas looks to pull but finds the man at fine leg to perfection. Dasun Shanaka at fine leg takes an easy catch.
Lahiru Kumara is back!
16.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on off, Iyer tucks it to mid-wicket and keeps the strike. Just 6 needed off the last 3 overs!
16.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Kohli glances it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single. Brings up his 1000 T20I runs as captain.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Kohli looks to flick but it goes off the inner half once again but he still gets a couple.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! No fielder can stop that. Kohli did not time it well but when Kohli hits they stay hit. Bouncer on off, Kohli hooks it but it goes off the upper half of his bat for a biggie.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding there from Gunathilaka. Back of a length on off, Kohli whacks his pull but Gunathilaka at deep mid-wicket divies to his left and saves a certain boundary. The batters take two.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Malinga misses his line with the slower one. It is on a length and down the leg side. Kohli mistimes it but gets enough bat on it to send it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
Malinga to bowl out.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is colossal! This over probably turns the tide completely into India's favor. This is floated up on middle, Iyer launches it into the long on stands for a big one. 17 from the over and now 22 needed in 24.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over and only 28 needed now in 25. This is floated up on off, Iyer drags it through wide long on, it is in the gap and it races to the fence.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Kohli strokes it down to long off for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, it is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One bounce boundary! A little too full this time by Hasaranga, Iyer smashes it downtown for a boundary.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Slows it up around off, Kohli looks to play the slog sweep but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.