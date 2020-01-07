Follow the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Sri Lanka are 142/9. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 today match between India and Sri Lanka. Everything related to India and Sri Lanka match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Sri Lanka live score. Do check for India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
Shardul Thakur says he is happy with the team's effort. Further adds the pitch is a good one to bat on, they tried a lot of shots but it did not come off. States all the bowlers bowled well and all the plans were executed. States they were swinging the bat and they could not just bowl one length and hence, he had to change it continuously. Informs the knuckle ball is a good variation but he puts in a lot of thought about when to bowl it. Ends by saying you need to be ready at all the time to bowl.
Live Score
So 143 is the target for India to get on a wicket that has looked good for batting. Sri Lanka will have to bowl out of their skin if they are to upset the Indians. What do we have in store for the final innings? Join us after the break to find out but before that one of the star performers with the ball, Shardul Thakur is caught down for a quick chat.
It was a sorry showing from the Sri Lankan batters. They started off well with Avishka Fernando starting on the attacking note. Only him and Kusal Perera showed some fight with the willow. Dhananjaya de Silva towards the end tried to provide the much-needed impetus but it was too late and he could not last long. The only positive for the visitors is that the hat-trick of boundaries towards then end and they might feel they have some momentum with them.
What a brilliant bowling performance by India. In a pitch which has always been a paradise for batting, they have showed their class in bowling and proved why the Indian bowling line-up is so talked about. They were excellent with their lines and lengths. They did not just saved runs but managed to pick wickets at regular intervals. All the bowlers were good with the white leather in hand. Shardul Thakur was economical and picked up 3 wickets. Saini and Kuldeep had two apiece. Though the latter was expensive, he chipped in with wickets. The returning Bumrah and Washington Sundar had one wicket each. All-in-all it was a very good bowling show put up by the hosts.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh yes, he does! This is not as good as the last two but Sri Lanka won't care. It is off the top edge. Bumrah changes his length and bangs it short. Malinga looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes over the keeper and down to the third man fence. 12 from the final over, those decisions to not run a single pays off. SRI LANKA END WITH 142/9!
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two-in-two! This is even better than the last boundary. It is a seam-up delivery, full and on off. Hasaranga creams it through covers and it races to the fence. Can he make it three in three?
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets one away finally! Clever placement! It is shorter and outside off, it is a slower ball. Hasaranga waits for it and then guides it past backward point for a boundary. Need a couple more here.
19.3 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Very full and on off, Hasaranga hits it straight to covers. He opts not to run again.
19.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and on middle, the batter looks to pull but mistimes it back to the bowler.
19.1 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, this is hit to covers.
Lahiru Kumara walks out at number 11!
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Number nine goes down! Third wicket in the over for Thakur! Malinga makes room and Shardul bowls it short and on Lasith's body. Malinga looks to pull but is cramped for room. He ends up miscuing it towards square leg where Yadav makes no mistake. What an outstanding penultimate over, 3 runs and a wicket.
Lasith Malinga is the new man in.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Number 8 goes down! Udana was done in completely by the slowness of the delivery. It is a knuckle delivery and it is outside off. Fuller in length. Udana looks to go inside out but is way too early in the shot. It goes off the toe-end towards cover where Saini takes it. Sri Lanka are in danger of not playing their 20 overs here.
18.4 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side again, difficult to get under those. It is hit towards mid off for one. Singles are something India won't mind.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
Isuru Udana walks out to bat. He can hit the long ball, can he do it again? His side desperately need some runs and momentum heading into the break.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another one bites the dust! The last recognized batter is out of here. Now even 145 looks farfetched. It is a cross-seam delivery, fuller in length and on off. Dhananjaya looks to chip it over the mid off fielder but does not get enough power behind it. It ends up being an easy catch for Dube at mid off. First wicket for Shardul Thakur.
18.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for a single.
Shardul Thakur to bowl the penultimate over. 3-0-20-0, his numbers so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) The googly outside off, Hasaranga guides it down to third man. He takes one and wants a second but is sent back.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Now smartly works it through mid-wicket for one.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powerful shot! It is floated up on middle, Dhananjaya de Silva smashes it back over the bowler and bags a boundary. A welcome boundary this for the visitors.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) The batsman has punched that ball through the offside. Two runs added to the total.
17.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A sharp chance that! Virat Kohli the culprit. This is tossed up outside off, Hasaranga goes after it. The ball flies off the outside edge to the left of Kohli who dives with one hand stretched out but fails to hang on. It goes behind for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is chipped towards long on for a single.
Wanindu Hasaranga walks out to bat now.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! The Bumrah special delivers the tasty treat for Virat Kohli and India once again. Who would believe that this man was out with an injury for moths? He looks like he never left. Bumrah comes steaming in and bowls a slower delivery on middle. Shanaka makes room and looks to hit it on the off side but he misses it completely. The ball clips the top of middle and Bumrah gets his first wicket of the game.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Dhananjaya runs it down to third man and gets to the other end. Sri Lanka are happy to see off Bumrah but they have not managed to score much from the other bowlers as well.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery which comes in with the angle. Shanaka glances it through mid-wicket for one. Good over so far, just 3 off it.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Dhananjaya half commits into the pull and somehow manages to hit towards fine leg for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, de Silva taps it to the leg side.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shanaka glances it to the on side and gets one.
Bumrah is back for another burst.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Googly and it goes for four. It is short around off, Dhananjaya cuts it against the spin through point. Dhawan runs from sweeper cover and puts in a dive but fails to stop it cleanly.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Flighted on off, Dhananjaya sweeps it between mid-wicket and square leg and gets a couple.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shanaka drives it to the right of cover. Kohli runs to that side and tries to stop it with a dive but he fails to do so allowing them to take one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, de Silva flicks it through mid-wicket and looks for two but Saini gets to the ball quickly and restricts them to one.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Dhananjaya pushes it to cover.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep bowls it short and spinning in. Shanka whips it to long on and gets to the other end.