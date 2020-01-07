A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, Sri Lanka are 106/5. The live updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! A yorker on middle, this is jammed out towards mid-wicket. End of another brilliant over, actually a tremendous spell. He bowled with pace and real fire. His figures. 4-0-18-2.
Live Score
Dhananjaya de Silva is the new man in.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That is a nasty, nasty delivery. Wow! He got one wicket of a pacey yorker and now one of a sharp short one. It is on the body, Rajapaksa looks to fend but is in no position to do so. It kisses the glove and goes to Pant who takes a nice catch. End of BR's struggle and Sri Lanka are losing their way here.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Outside off, Rajapaksa looks to guide it down to third man but misses.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Very well bowled! A slower one on middle, Rajapaksa initially looks to flick but then is done in by the pace of the delivery. He defends it towards cover. The fielder there has a need less shy at the stumps at the bowler's end. He hits the stumps but the batter is well in. No extra run conceded.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is pushed to covers.
14.1 overs (1 Run) BR steps out and it ends up being a very full ball outside off, Rajapaksa squeezes it out through covers. Dhawan in the deep gets around, he fumbles but no extra run conceded.
Navdeep Saini to bowl out! 16/1 in his 3 overs. Can he end it well?
13.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Dasun pushes it to cover to get through the over. 11 runs off the over but more importantly, the big wicket of Kusal Perera.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Googly from Kuldeep. It is outside off, Shanaka premeditates his sweep and hits it towards backward square leg and gets a couple as the fielder from deep square leg cleans it up.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Bhanuka punches it through cover-point for a single. Brings up the 100 for Sri Lanka.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated on off, Rajapaksa drives it through mid off and gets a couple.
Dasun Shanaka is the new man in.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Perera holes out! Kuldeep has the last laugh. Very smart bowling this from Kuldeep. He sees Perera coming down the track so he bowls it away from the off pole. Perera tries to fetch it away from his body but ends up hitting it off the upper half of his bat. It goes to the right of long on. Shikhar Dhawan there moves to that side and takes a very good catch. It almost pops out of his hand but he somehow manages to hold onto it.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! What an innovative stroke from Kusal Perera. Once again Kuldeep is welcomed with a biggie. Flighted outside off, Perera brings out the reverse sweep and smashes it over the backward point fence for a biggie.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! This shorter delivery is pulled fiercely towards deep mid-wicket for just a single. So despite the boundary, just the 7 from it.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a nice shot! Rajapaksa is a good player of his pads and that was evident there. It is full and on the leg pole. BR flicks it over the mid-wicket fielder and it just about trickles into the ropes. The long on fielder did put in a valiant effort but it all goes in vain.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Rajapaksa guides it towards point and takes off but is sent back in time.
12.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and on middle, Rajapaksa hops and keeps it out.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Perera comes down the track and drags this ball around middle to long on for one.
Shardul Thakur is back on!
11.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, KP milks it towards long off and keeps the strike. Good comeback from Kuldeep after being hit for a six off the first ball. Just three runs and a wicket from the remaining 5, including a bye.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Smart bowling this from Kuldeep. He is giving the ball a lot of air and that is troubling the batters here. It is just over the leg pole. Rajapaksa looks to paddle it but misses. Pant also fails to gather it. The ball hits his waist and goes to the leg side allowing them to steal a bye.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Rajapaksa looks to defend but does so off the inner half of his bat.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new man in!
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Stumped! The ploy to attack Kuldeep has failed here. Smart, smart bowling this from Kuldeep. He keeps his calm and gives this one a lot of air. Fernando comes down the track and looks to go over the top of the bowler. The ball just goes away with the angle. Oshada is too far down the track and Rishabh Pant does the easy job of disturbing the stumps. This will give Kuldeep a lot of confidence as he did not start the over well.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep goes wide of the stumps now, Perera strokes it towards cover for a run.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Kuldeep comes and he is straightaway deposited into the stands! Not a welcome the left-arm leg spinner would have been looking for. Floated on leg, Perera comes down the track and smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for a massive six.
Kuldeep Yadav is into the attack for the first time tonight.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! It is on middle, it is eased towards long off for one. So a good comeback from the bowler after going for a boundary on the first ball.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A dot! Nicely bowled! Sundar slows it up and lands it on middle, Perera goes too hard at it as he tries to slog sweep. He ends up getting an inside edge onto the pads.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is worked through mid-wicket.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Perera misses out on one! It is short and on middle, Perera pulls it hard but straight towards the man at deep mid-wicket for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Now he looks to play the reverse sweep but ends up getting a top edge. It lands safe in the short third man region for a run.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever shot! Fernando plays it nicely with the turn! Oshado goes down on one knee and Sundar helps him by bowling it on middle, Fernando sweeps it behind square on the leg side and it goes away for a much-needed boundary.