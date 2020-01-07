Follow the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, Sri Lanka are 0/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 today match between India and Sri Lanka. Everything related to India and Sri Lanka match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Sri Lanka live score. Do check for India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
Both set of players walk out to the middle along with the two match umpires for their respective national anthems. We are not far away from the start of action.
Shreyas Iyer is up for an interview with Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. He says they did not expect rain in the last game but before that they had a good chat about how to go about in the series. Mentions there are two games left now and it is important to go in with an important mind-set. States it is important to not feel lethargic during the game and they need to be at their best. Also tells, He has played quite a few games here and it is important to not be complacent and you need to pace your innings nicely and be the best version of yourself. Ends by saying they have prepared well for the game, the opposition bowlers are really good and they know what they need to do.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) (Unchanged) - Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (WK), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Malinga (C).
India (Playing XI) (Unchanged) - Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka skipper, Lasith Malinga, says they would have bowled first too but the toss can't be controlled, they would now look to put good amount of runs on the board. States he concentrated on white-ball cricket last year and he kept on trying to improve on his skills and he hopes he can do well here. States they did not have a lot of time to give opportunities to a lot of players and they would look to give quite a few opportunities to the players before the T20I World Cup.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says it is a pretty good wicket to bat on, it would remain the same but there could be some assistance for the pacers early on. Further adds it is a good chasing ground. States the plans for the T20I World Cup is pretty much on track but the main focus is observing how the youngsters perform under pressure, who takes the onus onto themselves and deliver when it matters. Mentions there is healthy competition in the side and that is a good thing, it is a good situation for Rahul and Dhawan to be in as both are fighting for the one spot in the side. Ends by saying they are playing the same team as announced in the last game.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. Indian skipper, Virat Kohli has the coin in hand. Up it goes and it comes down in the favour of the hosts' skipper. INDIA OPT TO FIELD!
Pitch Report - Murali Karthik and Sunil Gavaskar are doing the pitch report. The latter starts by saying it seems a belter, there is some grass on top but there would only be a little movement at the start but it should then be a belter. Murali Kartik then says the boundaries are small and it is always the batters who dominate here. Gavaskar ends by saying the captain winning the toss should chase.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka. Rain played spoilsport in the year's first T20I but the weather looks much better here in Indore. With the T20 World Cup just 10 months away, both the sides will look to get their combination ready for the show-piece event. India will look to start the decade with a win and put out a statement. Sri Lanka will look to prove that they are no walkovers and after whitewashing world's no.1 T20I team at their own backyard, they'll look to repeat the same. Can the Lankan Lions upset the mighty Indians or will India continue their dominance against Sri Lanka?