India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Score: India Eye Lead In Indore After Guwahati Washout

Updated:07 January 2020 17:17 IST

Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Both India and Sri Lanka will have a chance to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

IND vs SL T20I Live Cricket Score: The first T20I was abandoned without a ball bowled. © Twitter

With the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati abandoned due to a damp pitch, the two teams will travel to Indore for the second match of the series on Tuesday. The match now takes on more importance, as a win for either team will ensure that they won't lose the series. Jasprit Bumrah, who is back in the Indian squad after a four-month absence due to a stress fracture, had to wait to make his return to the field after the match at the Barsapara Stadium was called off, and will be raring to go at the Holkar Stadium. The focus also remains on Shikhar Dhawan, who is also returning from injury. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Cricket Score Updates Between India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I, straight from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

  • 17:17 (IST)Jan 07, 2020

    Probable playing XI!

    India are expected to go in with the same playing XI as the first T20I. Dhawan will open the innings with KL Rahul while Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack. India went in with two all-rounders Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube along side four specialist bowlers Kuldeep, Bumrah, Thakur and Saini.
  • 17:10 (IST)Jan 07, 2020

    Indore Weather!

    To the disappointment of the enthusiastic fans who had packed the Guwahati stadium on Sunday, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. To answer the most pertinent question of all the fans who are curious about Indore's weather, we have posted a detailed weather report on our website. Check it out here
  • 17:01 (IST)Jan 07, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka straight from Holkar Stadium in Indore. After the first match was abandoned due to damp pitch, both teams will look to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Separamadu Lasith Malinga Lasith Malinga Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 Cricket India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
