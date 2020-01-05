India's first Twenty20 International (T20I) of the year 2020 was called off without a ball being bowled in Guwahati due to damp patches on the pitch on Sunday. India captain Virat Kohli had earlier won the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat but soon after the toss was done, rain started pouring in. The drizzle caused damp patches on the pitch which eventually led to a no-result. During the rain delay the crowd in Guwahati started singing "Vande Mataram". The BCCI posted the video on social media where fans can be seen singing in unison. "Guwahati, you beauty," the post was captioned on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Virat Kohli said that teams batting second have done well at the Barsapara stadium and that is why he chose to bowl in Guwahati.

"We haven't played here in a while. The last time we played here, we chased well. The game we played prior to that against Australia, they chased well too," Virat Kohli said at the toss.

The India skipper further said that while his side did well in One-Day Internationals and Tests in 2019 but with the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in October, they will take the shortest format more seriously.

"Good thing though is that we have a World Cup coming up and we'll be taking things more seriously," he added.

With the first match of the three-game series abandoned, both the teams will travel to Indore for the next T20I which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.