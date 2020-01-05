 
India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: This Video From Guwahati Will Give You Goosebumps

Updated: 05 January 2020 22:53 IST

Damp patches on the pitch forced the umpires to call off the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: This Video From Guwahati Will Give You Goosebumps
The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to damp patches on the pitch. © AFP

India's first Twenty20 International (T20I) of the year 2020 was called off without a ball being bowled in Guwahati due to damp patches on the pitch on Sunday. India captain Virat Kohli had earlier won the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat but soon after the toss was done, rain started pouring in. The drizzle caused damp patches on the pitch which eventually led to a no-result. During the rain delay the crowd in Guwahati started singing "Vande Mataram". The BCCI posted the video on social media where fans can be seen singing in unison. "Guwahati, you beauty," the post was captioned on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Virat Kohli said that teams batting second have done well at the Barsapara stadium and that is why he chose to bowl in Guwahati.

"We haven't played here in a while. The last time we played here, we chased well. The game we played prior to that against Australia, they chased well too," Virat Kohli said at the toss.

The India skipper further said that while his side did well in One-Day Internationals and Tests in 2019 but with the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in October, they will take the shortest format more seriously.

"Good thing though is that we have a World Cup coming up and we'll be taking things more seriously," he added.

With the first match of the three-game series abandoned, both the teams will travel to Indore for the next T20I which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 Cricket
Highlights
  • India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I was abandoned without a ball being bowled
  • Damp patches on the pitch forced the umpires to call off the game
  • During the break, fans sung Vande Mataram in unison
