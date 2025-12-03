Former India batter Mohammad Kaif feels that the crucial partnership between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma was the reason why the team won the first ODI against South Africa on Sunday. The duo added 136 runs for the second wicket after Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed cheaply by left-arm pacer Nandre Burger. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif suggested that the Indian team would have failed to even score 200 runs if Kohli and Rohit had failed to put on a strong show with the bat.

"No, absolutely not, and you will lose the match if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma get out. Then you won't score that many runs. First thing is, if you don't make 300, 350, then this South African team will beat you. So I feel there is a direct connection between this win and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. You are talking about youngsters, bringing youngsters in. They won't even make two hundred. So, in the end, you had to go back to Kohli and Rohit to save you," said Kaif.

Kohli and Rohit were playing an international match together for the 392nd time, and it was their 20th partnership of 100 or more in the format. They are now joint-second in the all-time list, only behind the duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (26).

Kaif also explained how Kohli and Rohit once again proved that their importance to the team cannot be neglected.

"Virat Kohli hit a century and the straight connection of this win is the runs coming from his bat. He hit seven sixes and Rohit Sharma got three. They made a partnership, the same work they did in Sydney before this series. And the condition of the Indian team was very bad. After losing the Test series you got a breath of relief. Our old is still gold. They are getting old; Kohli is 37, Rohit is 38 their need was there in this match. If they hadn't scored runs, South Africa would have won this match very easily," he added.

On Sunday, Kohli's brilliant 135 in 120 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes, led India to a massive score, with Rohit Sharma (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes) also chipping in with a half-century.

