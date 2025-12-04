Despite scoring 358/5 in the second ODI, India were left stunned by South Africa in Raipur on Wednesday. Dew played a big part as the ball was difficult to control in the second innings. Aiden Markram (110 off 98 balls) played a leading role in the chase, with other batters like Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, and Corbin Bosch contributing significantly. India had a chance to dismiss Markram when he was batting on 53. On the second ball of the 18th over, Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a regulation catch at long-on off Kuldeep Yadav. The Indian opener could not position himself well and missed the catch.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was asked whether the miss had a major bearing on the match's result. His reply was quite straightforward.

"In sport, one mistake does not always cost you the game. It's always everything around. I think in this particular instance, you've got to give credit to the South Africans. You cannot point a finger at the Indians. It was a good pitch to bat on. South Africa batted really, really well. Matthew Breetzke is such a fine player. He is relatively new, but look at the maturity he has shown, building those little partnerships. Even Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram had a good partnership after Quinton de Kock's wicket fell," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

India's four-wicket loss to South Africa in the second ODI at Raipur also marked the end of a happy continuity that had lasted since 2019. After six years and nine months, Virat Kohli ended up on the losing side despite scoring a century in an ODI clash.

During the Raipur match, Virat enthralled the crowd with a 93-ball 102, including seven fours and two sixes, striking at over 109. Despite his explosive century marked by immense control and excellent pacing, Aiden Markram's 98-ball 110 and calculated half-centuries from Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis outshone his efforts and took South Africa to the target of 359 runs-the joint-highest chase against India in ODIs.

Before this, it was as far back as March 2019 that India lost an ODI despite Virat scoring a century. In that match, his brilliant 123 off 95 balls, with 16 fours and a six, left India 32 runs short of the 314-run target set by Australia on the back of a century from Usman Khawaja and a fiery 93 from Aaron Finch at the top.

From that match in March 2019 till the day before the Raipur ODI, Virat went on to score 11 more ODI tons in winning causes in a span of 55 innings, amassing 2,834 runs at an average of 67.47.