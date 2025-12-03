Virat Kohli looks like a man on a mission. He slammed his 53rd ODI century during the second ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday. This was also his second consecutive hundred in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. In the first ODI, Kohli notched up 135 runs off 120 deliveries, including 11 fours and seven sixes, in India's 17-run win in Ranchi. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was ecstatic with the innings.

"Who needs a Superman when you have Virat Kohli? In his career record, you will find how many singles he has taken. Singles are the lifeblood of batting in any format of the game. It makes the batter feel he is on the move, not stagnating, not being blocked by the bowlers. It is not just his runs, but he is always looking for the extra for his partner. You saw that in the partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad. 53rd hundred. Fabulous. Absolutely fabulous."

The 37-year-old legendary batter reached his 53rd ODI century in 90 deliveries. Overall, it was the 84th international century for the Indian great. He is behind legendary Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most international centuries. Tendulkar has 100 centuries in international cricket.

Kohli now has 11 different streaks of hundreds in two (or more) consecutive ODI innings. The next most for anyone is six by AB de Villiers.

Kohli's magnificent hundred in the second ODI helped India cross the 250-run mark. He stitched a superb 195-run stand for the fourth wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Kohli scored 102 runs off 93 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Gaikwad, 28, also slammed his maiden century in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter was dismissed for 105 runs off 83 deliveries, including 12 fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal (22) and Rohit Sharma (14) departed cheaply.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI against India.

Bavuma, along with Maharaj, was rested in the first game, but both of them are back in this match.