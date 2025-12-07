Back doing his best in white-ball cricket, Virat Kohli ended the ODI series against South Africa with another brilliant knock, scoring an unbeaten 65 as India thumped the touring side by 9 wickets to clinch the series 2-1 on Saturday. Kohli, who scored over 300 runs in the 3 ODIs, was deservedly named the Player of the Series. Amid the euphoric celebrations, a video featuring Kohli and Gautam Gambhir has surfaced on social media, forcing fans to read into the batter's body language as he came across the India head coach.

As India hit the winning runs, while chasing the target of 271 runs in Vizag, Kohli exchanged hugs and handshakes with all of his teammates and support staff. However, many fans pointed out the difference between Kohli's body language when he greeted his teammates and the moment he came across Gambhir, his head coach.

The India batter was all smiles as he hugged his teammates, including Rohit, another man whose future has been debated a lot over the past few weeks. But, his handshake and hug with Gambhir looked frosty to many.

Virat Kohli hugged everyone except Gautam Gambhir #INDvsSA3rdodi pic.twitter.com/dir71IPb7Q — Suraj Gupta (@SurajGu85705673) December 6, 2025

Gautam Gambhir Refuses To Settle World Cup Squad:

Reiterating his stance on the ODI World Cup 2027 selections, Gambhir said that the showpiece event remains 2 years away, hence, there's no point finalising if Kohli and Rohit will certainly be a part of the squad. The head coach cleared that the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal and other young guns in the team need more exposure before they become central to the team's plans in ODI cricket. The coach intends to give them more chances, help them become better as the ODI World Cup nears.

"First you got to realise that the ODI World Cup is two years away. It's important to stay in the present, and that young boys coming into the set-up grab their opportunities," Gambhir said in the press conference.

"Someone like Rutu (Gaikwad) has batted out of position, but he's a quality player. We wanted to give him an opportunity in this series, because of the kind of form he was in with India A. And he grabbed that opportunity with both hands when we were under pressure. Getting that kind of a 100 was proper quality. And Yashasvi as well, we've seen how much quality he has, especially in Test cricket. It's just the start of his career, especially in white-ball cricket. Hopefully he has a massive future ahead and so does Rutu," he said on the young guns.