Star India batter Virat Kohli slammed his second century in as many games during the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Raipur. The 37-year-old, who scored a 135 in the series-opener in Ranchi, took just 90 balls to reach the landmark. It was his 53rd century, a record-extending feat, in the format. The former India captain continues to silence his doubters, having slammed a century in the first ODI as well. This was also Kohli's 84th international ton, pulling him another step closer to Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record.

Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013, finishing his career with a century of tons (51 Tests, 49 ODIs).

This was the 11th instance of Kohli scoring back-to-back centuries in ODIs, the most by any player in the history of the format, showcasing his incredible consistency in the 50-over format.

Kohli also inched closer to reclaiming the No.1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings, sitting just 32 rating points behind Rohit Sharma.

Kohli was the No.1 ranked batter for a prolonged period of more than three years towards the end of the last decade, but hasn't held the premier position since Pakistan's Babar Azam displaced him at the top in April 2021.

Rohit increased his lead at the top on second placed Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran in third, with Kohli moving past teammate Shubman Gill and into fourth to make inroads on the former India captain at the top.

There was further joy for India as veteran left-armer Kuldeep Yadav gained one place to move to sixth on the latest rankings for ODI bowlers, while there was yet another change at the top of the rankings for T20I all-rounders following the completion of the recent tri-series in Pakistan.

