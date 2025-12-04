Virat Kohli slammed his second century of the ODI series against South Africa in Raipur on Wednesday. Continuing from where he had left off in the first ODI at Ranchi with a scorching 135 off 120 balls, consisting of 11 fours and seven sixes, Kohli delivered a more controlled knock in the second ODI in Raipur, a 93-ball 102 featuring seven fours and two sixes. His attacking intent, control against spin and pace alike, and judgment while running between the wickets looked as impeccable as in his prime years.

Kohli has now scored 46 centuries at the No. 3 spot. The former India captain now holds the record for the most hundreds at a single position in any format, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 45 tons as an opener in ODIs.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Kohli's future in recent times. But New Zealand pace great Tim Southee feels stalwarts like Kohli and Rohit Sharma can extend their careers until the 2027 ODI World Cup if the two Indian superstars continue their age-defying batting efforts. Kohli, who has retired from T20Is and Tests, has been in imperious touch, scoring back-to-back hundreds against the visiting South Africa in the ongoing three-match ODI series, while Rohit also underlined his form with a century and a fifty in his last three outings.

"Kohli is arguably the best-ever one-day batsman, and if he's still performing, then why not," Southee said.

"Rohit (too) scored a hundred some days ago in Australia, so they're still performing. As long as they're contributing to the side, I believe age is only a number," he added.

With both batters set to be around 39 during the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, their future remains a hot talking point.

"I guess that's their decision. If they feel like they can still do everything that's required to play at the highest level, then why not," Southee said.

"Like I said, you've got Virat Kohli, who's arguably the best-ever one-day batsman to have played the game, and if he's available for the World Cup, then I imagine they'll want him to play."