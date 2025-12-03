The Indian cricketing fraternity was once again united in joy as star batter Virat Kohli brought up his 53rd ODI century against South Africa and his second successive ton of the series. Continuing where he had left off at Ranchi with a scorching 135 in 120 balls consisting of 11 fours and seven sixes, Virat delivered a more controlled knock this time around, with a 93-ball 102 consisting of seven fours and two sixes. The attacking intent, his control against spin and pace alike and running/judgement while running between the wickets looked as impeccable as in his prime years. (India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Updates)

Taking to X, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wrote, "Virat Kohli ko 100 ka nasha hi alag hai. Hum log centuries gin rahe hote hain, woh bas routine ka kaam samajh ke kar deta hai. Back-to-back 100's for the King. 53rd ODI hundred. Virat hai toh mumkin hai. A brilliant century from Ruturaj Gaikwad as well making batting look very easy."

Virat Kohli ko 100 ka nasha hi alag hai. Hum log centuries gin rahe hote hain, woh bas routine ka kaam samajh ke kar deta hai.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also posted on X, "On Sunday king plays for sure but on weekdays he plays with your plans. Brilliant 100 by Virat Kohli."

Reputed Indian broadcaster and commentator Harsha Bhogle also posted on X, "A diamond is forever #No53 #ViratKohli."

Former Indian cricketer and Virat's teammate in Delhi, Aakash Chopra, highlighted how Virat had his "beast mode activated". "Back-to-back centuries. Beast mode activated #Kohli #IndvSA," posted Aakash.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif also wrote on X that without Virat, cricket is "nothing". "Without Kohli cricket is nothing..pure vintage!," posted Kaif.

India's star opener and winner of the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup also posted, "Form is temporary. Kohli is forever"

Virat against South Africa in ODIs is a different beast, and that beast has gone notches above statistically against the Proteas. In 33 matches and 31 innings, Virat has scored 1,741 runs at an average of 69.64 against the Proteas at a strike rate of 88.51, with seven centuries and eight fifties. This is the most centuries against the Proteas in ODI format by a batter.

Also, with this second successive ton in ODIs, this is the 11th instance when Virat has had a streak of centuries in two or more successive ODI innings, with Proteas legend AB de Villiers being his distant rival with six such instances.

He has also had 13 different streaks of three or more successive innings with 50-plus scores in ODIs, the highest by any batter, and Rohit Sharma is second with 11 such streaks.

Notably, his last three ODI knocks against South Africa have been centuries, the 101* at Kolkata against them in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and two centuries in this series.

In 12 ODIs this year, Virat has scored 586 runs in 12 innings at an average of 58.60, with a strike rate of 92.72, including three centuries, three fifties and a best score of 135.

Notably, Virat stands just 90 runs away from joining Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara in the 28,000-run club in international cricket. In 555 international matches, he has made 27,910 runs at an average of 52.46, with 84 centuries and 144 fifties in 622 innings and a best score of 254*. He is the third-highest international run-getter of all time, with Sachin (34,357 runs) at the top.

Coming to the Raipur ODI, India was put to bat first by the Proteas, who had the hosts down at 62/2 after dismissals of Rohit Sharma (14) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (22). Virat (102 in 93 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ruturaj (105 in 83 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) put on a 195-run stand for the third wicket, putting India in command. Later, KL Rahul (66* in 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (24* in 27 balls, with two fours) finished off in style with a quickfire 69-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Marco Jansen (2/63) was the top bowler for the Proteas.

