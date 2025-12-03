Virat Kohli produced yet another batting masterclass in Raipur, smashing a brilliant century in the second ODI Test to continue his stunning run of form. The packed crowd witnessed vintage Kohli as he controlled the chase with authority, timing, and complete command. As fans erupted across social media, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also joined the celebration, posting a striking message praising Kohli's consistency and ability to dominate any attack on any day of the week. Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma also dropped a heartwarming reaction on Instagram. Kohli could be seen kissing his wedding ring after the century.

Kohli's century, his second consecutive ton came at a crucial moment in the match, reinforcing once again why he remains India's most reliable performer in white-ball cricket. Calm under pressure, sharp between the wickets, and ruthless against loose deliveries, Kohli dictated the innings from the moment he walked out to bat.

Irfan Pathan reacted within minutes of Kohli reaching 100, posting on X:

“On Sunday king plays for sure but on weekdays he plays with your plans. Brilliant 100 by Virat Kohli.”

With India looking to seal the series, Kohli's form couldn't have come at a better time. As Pathan's post suggests, Kohli isn't just performing, he's dictating the script of India's campaign.