Not all appears to be well in the Indian ODI team at the moment, with various reports suggesting the relationship between head coach Gautam Gambhir and the veteran duo, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, has turned cold. Numerous suggestions of Kohli avoiding Coach Gambhir have been made, with social media videos fuelling the speculation. As the Indian team prepares for the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Raipur, a new video has emerged showing Kohli engaging in an intense discussion with Pragyan Ojha, the latest addition to the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee.

The clip, seemingly filmed as the team members were waiting at an airport, captured Kohli and Ojha holding a serious discussion. Amid the swirling speculation regarding Kohli's future in the ODI format and India's plans for the 2027 World Cup, his animated chat with a senior selector has added further intrigue.

Some serious discussion between Virat Kohli and selector pragyan Ojha. https://t.co/fS88MRytDG pic.twitter.com/UrNcMWpfx5 — (@rushiii_12) December 2, 2025

Another clip emerged from the same setting in which Ojha could be seen speaking to Rohit Sharma while sitting alongside Gambhir. Kohli, however, wasn't a part of this discussion. These visual cues, though open to interpretation, continue to intensify the public focus on the alleged communication gap and discord among the senior figures in the Indian dressing room.

Rohit Sharma meeting his best friend team India selector pragyan Ojha. Gautam Gambhir, Rohit and Ojha having fun chat at airport yesterday. pic.twitter.com/NhVRo3nUZE — (@rushiii_12) December 2, 2025

What's The Kohli-Rohit-Gambhir Controversy?

The recent wave of speculation surrounding veteran players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma revolves around their relationship with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. The players' limited-overs future and a purported breakdown in communication have become a concern for Indian cricket's well-wishers.

Reports suggest a "borderline cold" relationship and a communication gap between Gambhir and the duo, which contrasts sharply with Gambhir's assertive style and his emphasis on a team-first culture over 'superstar' status. Furthermore, the speculation is fuelled by the team's poor Test results under Gambhir, which has led to him receiving intense social media abuse from fans, with some reports claiming the BCCI is concerned by the worsening sentiments.

These off-field rumours have gained momentum from on-field incidents and viral video clips, which fans interpret as evidence of tension. Moments such as a visibly serious post-match discussion between Rohit Sharma and Gambhir, and a viral video of Kohli appearing to walk past Gambhir without a handshake after the first ODI against South Africa, have sparked intense public debate.

Adding to this narrative, another video showed former player Pragyan Ojha speaking to Rohit Sharma while sitting with Head Coach Gambhir, a discussion from which Kohli was absent. The cumulative effect of these non-verbal cues and social media analyses has kept the question of discord between the Indian camp's senior figures firmly in the spotlight.