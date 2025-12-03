Vintage Virat Kohli is back and Indian cricket fans can't keep calm. In two successive matches against South Africa, Kohli has now slammed two centuries. With his latest ton, Kohli reached his 84th triple-figure mark in international cricket, still firmly in pursuit of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. What was more to the liking of Indian fans was that the Kohli of old-chirpy and aggressive while fielding-is back too. After Quinton de Kock got out to Arshdeep Singh in the fifth over, Kohli could be seen performing a small 'naagin dance'. (India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Updates)

The kind of atmosphere we want in the team on & off the field .

Virat was the missing piece of the puzzle i love the way he makes the game entertaining for everyone pic.twitter.com/WJGJh88Lvs — LazyLongOn (@LazyLongOn) December 3, 2025

India's star batter Virat Kohli struck his second successive century and 84th hundred overall in international cricket in the second ODI against South Africa on Wednesday, reinforcing his status as one of the world's top players despite playing only one format now. After South Africa put India in, Kohli blazed away to a 93-ball 102 while sharing a mammoth 195-run stand for the third wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (105 off 83 balls), who notched up his maiden hundred in the format.

The 37-year-old Kohli, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, came into the match after scoring 135 off 120 balls in the series opener in Ranchi.

Kohli, who hit seven fours and two sixes during his stay in the middle, looked in excellent touch en route to scoring his 53rd ODI hundred, leaving the spectators at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium ecstatic.

Batting at number three, Kohli walked in early once again and imposed himself on the South African bowlers in the manner only he can, dominating them with his wide range of strokes.