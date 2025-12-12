Suryakumar Yadav walked in for the post-match duties after India's 51-run loss in the 2nd T20I vs South Africa with a smile on his face - but behind that calm exterior sits a storm he can't ignore. India folded for 162 while chasing 214 in New Chandigarh, only their fourth T20I defeat in more than a year. But the bigger story wasn't the loss. It was their captain. After the match, he admitted: "We can't rely on Abhishek all the time... I should have taken that responsibility and batted deeper." It was honest. It was mature. But it didn't stop the question every fan is now asking.

Is the Captain hiding?

The moment India sent Axar Patel at No. 3 ahead of Suryakumar in a pressure chase, social media exploded. Experts like Dale Steyn and Robin Uthappa openly called the move an attempt to shield a struggling captain.

Responsibility in words is one thing. Responsibility with the bat is another. And right now, SKY's bat is unusually quiet.

The International Slide Nobody Saw Coming. After bossing IPL 2025, SKY's international numbers have crashed hard.

T20I stats in 2025:

- 201 runs in 17 innings

- Average: 14.35

- Strike rate: 126.41

- Zero fifties

- Three ducks

In the South Africa series, he managed just a five in the second T20I. Former India batter Robin Uthappa summed it up bluntly: "This one loss won't hurt... but if the form continues until the World Cup, that's a serious worry."

Two Halves of 2025: IPL Monster vs India's Missing Man

It's wild how different SKY looked just a few months ago.

IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians:

- 717 runs in 16 innings

- Average: 65.18

- Strike rate: 167.9

- Five fifties

He destroyed bowling attacks for fun, played his 360-degree circus shots with confidence, and carried MI all season.

And then... came the slump in India colours.

Is Captaincy the Culprit?

Here's the telling number:

- As a pure batter: Avg 43.40

- As T20I captain: Avg 25.03

The strike rate stays high, the intent is there - but the runs simply aren't.

SKY insists captaincy isn't affecting him.

There's also:

- The hernia surgery

- Recent injury breaks

- Bowlers preparing better plans

- Slower pitches exposing his high-risk strokes

- His reliance on flat decks where his unorthodox shots shine

It all adds up to one truth: SKY is out of runs, and India can feel it.

The Paradox India Can't Ignore

For all his struggles with the bat, SKY's leadership numbers are outstanding:

- 80% win record as captain

- 35 matches, three series wins

- Asia Cup 2025 title

He's ticking the leadership boxes. But the runs? They've gone missing at the worst possible time.

India Need the Old SKY Back - soonest

The 2026 T20 World Cup isn't far. India don't just need a smart captain - they need their best T20 batter firing again. The guy who changed the geometry of the sport.

Right now, Suryakumar Yadav looks more human than he ever has. But India will need the superhero version - soon.