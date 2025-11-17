The third India vs South Africa Test in Kolkata lasted less than three days, ending on Sunday. The fact that India could not chase a target of 124 added to the furore, sparking debate on whether the home team's stars are truly competent against spin. The pitch at Eden Gardens has also come under focus, with many experts blaming pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is also the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), shifted the spotlight back to the Gautam Gambhir-led Indian camp.

"The pitch is what the Indian camp wanted. This is what happens when you don't water the pitch for four days. Curator Sujan Mukherjee can't be blamed," Ganguly told News18 Bangla. India coach Gautam Gambhir said they got the pitch they asked for.

"It was not an unplayable wicket. This pitch is exactly what we requested, and this is what we got. The curator, Sujan Mukherjee, was very supportive. I think it's a wicket that tests your mental toughness because those who played with good defence scored runs," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference.

Another former India captain, Sunil Gavaskar, backed Gambhir, saying the coach should not be blamed for the pitch.

"Totally agree with Gautam Gambhir. 124 was chaseable on this pitch. There was no question about it," Gavaskar told India Today on Monday.

"A lot of people are talking about what the pitch was doing, but if you look at Simon Harmer's over, how many of his deliveries were turning? He was mixing it up really well. He bowled straight and got the odd one to turn," he added.

Gavaskar called for more application from the batters. "So, it was not a vicious turning pitch. It was a pitch on which you needed to bat as if you were playing a five-day Test, not a 50-over match or a Twenty20 where, after three dot balls, you try to play a break-out-of-jail shot. That's the issue. 124 should have been chased with at least five wickets in hand, given the kind of batting line-up India had," he said.

"I fully agree with Gautam Gambhir that there was nothing wrong with the pitch. The odd ball turned - on Day 3, that's normal. How many of Maharaj's deliveries turned? How many of Jadeja's or Axar's turned?

"People are calling it a spinning pitch. It was nothing vicious. Poor technique and poor temperament have landed us in this situation," he said.

He also cited the example of South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who was the only batter from the two sides to score a half-century in the first Test.

"The Indian batters had the example of Temba Bavuma. You may forget what happened the previous day, but Bavuma had played an innings of exceptional character just hours earlier. He batted with real temperament, technique, and dedication. That should at least have been at the back of their minds," Gavaskar said.