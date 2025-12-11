India vice-captain Shubman Gill's disappointing run continued on Thursday after he was dismissed for a golden duck in the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Mullanpur. With India chasing 214, Gill edged Lungi Ngidi's delivery to first slip where Reeza Hendricks took a sharp catch. The 25-year-old averages 23 in 14 innings since his return to the T20I setup. In fact, he has not scored a half-century during this period. Fans expressed their frustration over Gill's disappointing show with the bat in T20Is, and questioned whether the management should persist with him or not.

Here's how internet reacted:

Advice for Shubman Gill:



- step back from the management noise,



- lock in on your game, and pour your energy into ODI and Test cricket for now.



- He is not ready for Captaincy+Batting role.



- Also, T20Is can wait. If he keeps forcing it in this format, it's only going to... pic.twitter.com/7RSMcfg1TS — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) December 11, 2025

TWITTER HAS CHANGED THE LIKE BUTTON TO GOLDEN DUCK FOR SHUBMAN GILL.



Tap to check #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/OtDggpWeZ8 — 420 (@ForIme420) December 11, 2025

Meet Shubman Gill



- Never Performs In Important Games

Ended Ishan's career to open in ODI

Ended Jaiswal's career to open in T20

Ended Sanju Samson opening carrer

Dropped Ruturaj From National team



Just to choke in every crucial match, Shubman Gill for you.. pic.twitter.com/uy4KjKaZnz — Blankkkk (@blank_07x) December 11, 2025

Vice Captain Shubman Gill Last 18 T20I Innings :

0, 4, 29*, 46, 15, 5, 37*, 12, 4, 29, 47, 5, 10, 20*, 39, 34, 13, 58*#INDvsSA#IndianCricket — Anshul Tilasi (@anshultilasi355) December 11, 2025

Flat pitch, perfect conditions... still no runs from Shubman Gill.

Maybe he needs a break to work on his game - because better in-form players are sitting right there. pic.twitter.com/ktOEXJ4CVz — Cricket Vibes (@cricvibes47) December 11, 2025

Earlier in the match, Quinton de Kock made an effortless 90 of 46 balls, firing South Africa to a challenging 213 for four.

When in full flow, De Kock is among the most attractive batters in the game and he flaunted his special skills on a true pitch. He was mainly dealing in sixes in the middle and majority of his seven maximums came in the deep square leg region.

De Kock, who recently reversed his ODI retirement and was not sure about his T20 future post the World Cup last year, is back with a renewed purpose and remains on top of his game. An innings like this just less than a week before the mini auction will also create the buzz among the franchises, who might indulge in a bidding war for the multi-skilled cricketer.

The South African opener looked certain to cross the 100-run mark for the second time in his T20 career but was run out in a bizarre fashion by wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma after attempting a non existent single.

The big hits kept coming even after de Kock's fall with Donavan Ferreria (30 not off 16) and David Miller (20 not out off 12) doing the damage in the death overs.

Arshdeep's new ball partner Bumrah too had an off day and conceded 18 runs in the 20th over after being hammered for two towering sixes by Ferreira.

(With PTI Inputs)